Is Kevin the Cube returning to Fortnite in Chapter 3 Season 2? New trailer teaser explained

Fortnite is a game that welcomes characters and gameplay items from various pop culture media. Frequent collaborations with production houses, other video game studios, and comic books keep the player community engaged and attract buyers for in-game cosmetics.

In Chapter 2 Season 8, during the Fortnitemares 2021 week, Epic collaborated with Universal Studios to include their Monsterverse as characters and in-game cosmetics. The collab included a 30-second short film with The Mummy, Frankenstein, and Frankenstein's Bride as the characters, which were also released as Item Shop skins.

A recent leak showed the Monsters returning, but this time they came across against an old foe of Fortnite's Looped Island, which could change the next season of Chapter 3 entirely.

Fortnite x Universal Monsters collab film shows Kevin The Cube's return to Chapter 3

A recently leaked 2-minute short film titled "We Will be Monsters" shows the next phase of collaboration between Universal Studios' Monsterverse and Epic Games. The trailer features a group of characters with special abilities, being led by a familiar face from Chapter 2 Season 8 collab, Frankenstein's Bride.

The underground crypt houses Kevin The Cube in it (Image via Universal Pictures)

The group is on their way to an underground crypt to resurrect a team member. But here's where things take a darker turn. The monster's energy to resurrect the fallen member is derived from Kevin The Cube, who loopers last saw in The Last Reality event.

Frankenstein's Bride cuts off a glowing hair strand like the cube's energy (Image via Universal Pictures)

Just as the resurrection process fails, Frankenstein's Bride cuts off a strand of her hair that glows purple and throws it towards the cube, which attracts and powers the strand. This might be because the Bride was a part of the looped island earlier and might have harnessed Kevin's power during her arrival on the island right before The Last Reality event.

The resurrected monster containing the Cube's power (Image via Universal Pictures)

This action, in turn, awakens the fallen monster, who exclaims as he rises, "We Will Be Monsters!". He then goes on to punch the cube pretty hard, which opens the portal to the Chapter 3 island.

As soon as the portal opens, other team members wonder what world they are currently witnessing. The resurrected monster tells them that the world they see is the next one they are set to conquer as it has several monsters like them and ends up dropping onto the island with the rest of the team.

The broken portal open towards Fortnite Chapter 3 island (Image via Universal Pictures)

This means that Monsters, along with Kevin the Cube, might arrive on the Fortnite Chapter 3 island sooner or later. Speculations arise that Kevin might have reached the world of monsters while rifting during the end of The Last Reality event.

Kevin The Cube is a curse to the loopers

Ever since loopers saw the arrival of Fortnite's first cube on the island, it has brought nothing but destruction to the loop. The giant mysterious object named Kevin is a powerful cube that comes from the world of Kymera and The Cube Queen, which loopers know by now since The Last Reality event.

Kevin first appeared on Fortnite island in Chapter 1 Season 5, where a bolt of giant purple lightning formed the cube on the island. Then afterward, in Season 6, with the Butterfly Event, the cube disappeared from the island.

Until, in Chapter 2 Season 7 live event, it made a return with the Operation Skyfire Fortnite event where it was revealed that there were a bunch of other cubes on Kymera's mothership.

When the mothership was destroyed, these cubes fell onto the island, ultimately giving birth and opening portals to The Last Reality and The Cube Queen in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. The cubes were spawned across the island, which gave birth to cube monsters, and ultimately, when the Cube Queen planned to conquer the island with her faction, The Seven stepped in to save the day and flipped the island.

This ultimately left the Cubes and The Last Reality behind as they rifted into another dimension or either destroyed them completely.

Edited by R. Elahi