10 best Fortnite skins with red color scheme ranked

There are so many skins in Fortnite, and with no end in sight, there will be even more. There are probably thousands of outfits in the game, and each 100-player lobby has at least 75 different ones.

There's plenty of variety, especially for users who've been playing for a long time.

Red is a popular color, especially for Fortnite lockers. There are plenty of high-quality red-themed skins for anyone to choose from, and it's an easy color to match a glider or back bling.

Red Fortnite skins that look stunningly incredible

10) Sith Trooper

Star Wars skins are some of the best in Fortnite, with recent additions Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader being excellent examples. They're all outstanding, but not many look better than the Sith Trooper, decked entirely in red.

Star Wars and a red color theme makes for a really good skin.

9) Deadpool

In terms of accuracy, the Deadpool skin is one of the best in Fortnite. It looks exactly like the movie version, which looks exactly like the comic version.

Everything about this particular skin is pretty much perfect. The only downside is that it was a battle pass exclusive, so it is no longer available.

8) Ruby

Ruby is one of the best original skins in the game. She was released in Season X and has since had 30 appearances in the Item Shop.

The design is excellent, and the color scheme is spot on. She was last seen 105 days ago, so it may be a while before Ruby returns.

7) Valor

Valor debuted in Chapter 1 Season 4 (Image via Fortnite Wiki)

Long before real superheroes like Scarlet Witch, the Mighty Thor, and Wonder Woman were in Fortnite, there were originally created superheroes. Valor was one of them.

While she is clearly an homage to Wonder Woman, the skin is iconic in its own right.

6) Red Knight

Red Knight is not Black Knight, but it is an excellent skin nonetheless. She's been in the Item Shop 46 times, so plenty of loopers have had and taken the opportunity to add this skin.

The red theme makes it a perfect change from Black Knight, which will never be seen again.

5) Sun Strider

Sun Strider is one of the older skins in Fortnite as it was released in the Chapter 1 Season 5 battle pass. Since then, she's been arguably the most popular female skin, and the red design is a big reason.

This skin, despite being 16 seasons old, is still used frequently.

4) Spider-Man

Any Fortnite Spider-Man skin could work here because they're all good. The Spider-Man: No Way Home skins are excellent, while the Spider-Man Zero skin is an incredible take on the character.

The classic comic look from the Chapter 3 Season 1 battle pass is arguably the best, though. The red design has been a classic for years for Spidey and makes him one of the best red skins in the game.

3) Hybrid

The first stage of Hybrid (Image via Epic Games)

Hybrid has a lot of customizability, but the red design for the non-dragon style is an all-time classic. It looks so good that it's still used quite a bit, having come out in the Chapter 1 Season 8 battle pass.

It was the first skin available, and the red design was the first.

2) Inferno

Inferno is a great skin (Image via Epic Games)

Inferno is by far one of the best skins in the game. Period. The flames, the red suit, and everything just come together to make a truly iconic skin. It doesn't get much better than this.

1) Daredevil

However, the Daredevil skin is easily the best red skin in Fortnite. Both styles, either the comic book or the regular one, are incredible.

It's a very simple skin, but it's one of the best collaborative efforts in the game and by far one of the best Marvel costumes.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

