10 cutest Fortnite skins of 2023, ranked

At times, merely ranking Fortnite skins based on popularity is not enough. Given that everyone has specific tastes in styles and designs, using different parameters when passing judgment becomes necessary. For this reason, although some skins are not as popular as others, they stand out from the crowd for their cuteness and adorable demeanor.

With Chapter 4 Season 3 fast approaching, it's time to look back at Fortnite's top 10 cutest skins as of 2023. They are spread out over different categories of skin types and exclusivity.

Sylvie and nine other cutest Fortnite skins of 2023

1) Sylvie

Released as part of the Crew Pack for February 2023, Sylvie is by far one of the cutest skins to have been added to the game this year. Although it's impossible to obtain this skin ever again, those who own it in-game can attest to how Sylvie is not the only cute cosmetic item that's part of the Crew Pack.

Alongside her adorable smile, the cosmetic set also contained the Groaker Back Bling. It's reactive in nature and burps up fire each time players open a chest or get an elimination.

2) Spider-Man (Miles Morales)

With the long-awaited collaboration now finally coming true, it's safe to say that the Spider-Man (Miles Morales) skin was designed and made to perfection. Although Miles is no charmer, the Outfit truly brings out the best in him. Those interested in cosplaying this dare-devil webslinger can still purchase the Outfit from the Item Shop.

3) Highwire

Highwire is part of the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass and has quickly become one of the most used skins in-game. Given the different styles to choose from, the character in question looks extremely cute despite being affiliated with the faction known as The Unseen.

4) Culture Club Commander

Culture Club Commander is part of the Academy Champions Set and is the latest anime-inspired skin to be added to the Item Shop. Although other skins are also very adorable, she stands out from the rest. As of this writing, Culture Club Commander is on sale in the Item Shop and comes with numerous customization options for players to choose from.

5) Wendell

Wendell was added to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 after the update v24.20 and has quickly become one of the cutest skins to be released this year. It was only listed in the Item Shop for three days, but many players were able to get their hands on the set. Although wolves are usually scary, Wendell is on the opposite side of the spectrum, making him an absolute sweetheart in the metaverse.

6) Imani

Like Highware, Imani is another kawaii Outfit that the Fortnite community has come to love. She can be obtained by leveling up the Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass. She too, has several different styles that players can choose from to use in-game.

7) Mikasa Ackermann

While Eren Yeager was the show-stopper in the Fortnite x Attack On Titan collaboration, one of the Outfits in the Item Shop stood out for being adorable. It's no surprise that Mikasa Ackermann was the talk of the town. Given her role in the animated series, she was well-received and highly sought after in-game.

8) Renegade Runner

Although Renegade Runner may not be as popular as Renegade Raider, she is most definitely as cute, if not cuter, than the original. Introduced in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, she fit perfectly into the futuristic Japanese surrounding of Mega City and was even given a dedicated Loading Screen to commemorate the occasion. Since she's a new skin, she will likely return to the Item Shop soon.

9) Rift Knight Kieran

Akin to Sylvie, Rift Knight Kieran is another exclusive Crew Pack. He was available during the month of March 2023 and is by far one of the cutest Crew Outfits in-game. With his unique character model and eyes that have a shade of purple, he's easily among the best-looking skins to have been part of a Crew Pack.

10) Padmé Amidala

During the Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration, Padmé Amidala was added to the Item Shop alongside other characters from the franchise. While Luke Skywalker was the show-stopper, many fans took the liberty of purchasing Padmé Amidala instead. Although she only has two styles to choose from in-game, both are extremely adorable.

