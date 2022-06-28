10 Fortnite emotes that got even rarer in Chapter 3 Season 3

Much like outfits in Fortnite, emotes play an integral role in the battle royale experience. Emotes allow players to express themselves to both teammates and opponents. Using these gestures, they can mock fallen foes or perform a synchronized dance with a friend.

While there are many to choose from and obtain via the Battle Pass or Item Shop, a few of them have become the stuff of legends. They haven't been seen for over three years and are likely to stay vaulted for a very long time. Here are ten such emotes that have become extremely rare in Chapter 3 Season 3.

10 Fortnite emotes that have remained vaulted for over 900 days

10) Breezy

The Breezy emote was part of the Hot Air set, which contained the Bendie and Twistie outfits alongside other cosmetics. It was added to Fortnite in Chapter 1 Season 8. Although the skins didn't really make an impact, the emote was fun to use.

Sadly, the emote has been vaulted for over 973 days for reasons best known to Epic Games. This is rather peculiar, considering that the skins have been added to the Item Shop a few times.

9) Welcome!

On the opposite side of the Go Home! or the anti-Visitor emote lies the Welcome! emote. This was rolled out to players who loved having the NPC on the island despite all the antics.

Unfortunately, much like the Go Home! emote, it too was only available in the Item Shop for a limited amount of time. It was last seen in-game during Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 10 approximately 989 days ago.

8) Go Home!

While loopers are usually welcoming to all kinds of creatures, human and alien alike, they eventually got tired of having The Visitor on their island. Given the shenanigans he was pulling off throughout Chapter 1, the backlash was bound to come through. This happened in the form of the Go Home! emote.

It was added to the Item Shop in Chapter 1 Season 10 and was available for purchase for just 100 V-Bucks. Unfortunately, since this emote was tied to the live event, it was vaulted soon after. According to the tracker, it was last seen 989 days ago.

7) Rawr

When it comes to comical emotes in Fortnite, Rawr has the last laugh. Added to the game in Chapter 1 Season 4, the emote allows players to stomp around and roar like a dinosaur, more specifically, a Tyrannosaurus Rex. When paired with the Rex outfit, the two work harmoniously to create a miniature dinosaur in-game.

Sadly, this lovable cosmetic hasn't been seen in the Item Shop for 1023 days. It's unclear why Epic Games decided to vault the emote as it was loved by the community and didn't infringe upon any copyrighted content.

6) Kiss The Cup

Kiss The Cup is an emote of the uncommon rarity in Fortnite. Priced at just 200 V-Bucks, it's possibly one of the cheapest in-game. Owing to these facts, one would think that it would be available in the Item Shop 24x7. Alas, there's a reason for that not being the case.

Since the emote was introduced in Chapter 1 Season 9 for the World Cup 2019 event, it has become a limited cosmetic. As with all cosmetics that share this tag, it was vaulted after the event ended. This being the case, it was last seen 1066 days ago in the Item Shop.

5) Widow's Pirouette

Collaborations between Fortnite and the MCU have been stable for years. Every season, at least one new Marvel character joins the metaverse. Given this long-standing relationship, it's difficult to understand why the Widow's Pirouette emote was last seen in the Item Shop 1149 days ago.

A potential reason as to why Epic Games did this lies in the fact that the character in question died in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The emote and other cosmetics were vaulted to possibly pay homage to the character. However, this is only a theory, and there is nothing to confirm the speculation at hand.

4) Tidy

Readers who listen to hip-hop or rap are well aware of the Tidy emote. It was based on a dance step performed by none other than Snoop Dogg. When it was released to the Item Shop in Chapter 1 Season 3, it sold like hot cakes. Unfortunately, things may have gotten too hot.

Based on the information available, Epic Games may never have formally obtained permission from Snoop Dogg for the emote. Thus, after 11 appearances, it was permanently pulled from the Item Shop and vaulted. It was last seen 1294 days ago.

3) Hot Marat

When Epic Games decided to collaborate with Disney's Ralph Breaks the Internet, the community was overjoyed. Sadly, the only thing that came of the crossover was an emote called Hot Marat.

It was introduced in Chapter 1 Season 6 and soon became an instant hit. Unfortunately, since it was part of a one-time collaboration, the emote was vaulted soon after things ended. According to the tracker, it was last seen in the Item Shop 1311 days ago.

2) Fresh

The Fresh emote was first introduced to the game in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 1. It's as old as an emote can get in-game. Sadly, it was last seen 1315 days ago. Much like Rambunctious, the Fresh emote is unlikely to ever see the light of day again due to the same lawsuit that was filed against Epic Games.

The Carlton Dance, performed by Alfonso Ribeiro, was rebranded as Fresh in Fortnite. Since no agreement could be reached, the emote was vaulted. Given the emote's age, it's quite possibly the rarest one to own in-game.

1) Rambunctious

Topping the list at number one, Rambunctious is said to be the rarest emote in Fortnite. It was originally released during Chapter 1 Season 4 and was last seen approximately 1324 days ago. While many readers may feel that this is being done to make the emote uber-rare, that's far from the truth.

It has to do with the legal issues surrounding the emote. According to the facts, Rambunctious mirrors a dance performed by Will Smith’s character in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Since an agreement was not reached between the two parties, the emote was permanently vaulted and is unlikely to be released again.

