Vision and Captain Marvel may be coming to Fortnite soon

The past few months have been crazy for Fortnite. Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, and now Scarlet Witch have all entered the Metaverse. If one were to make an educated guess, it seems as if Epic Games is gearing up for another full-blown Marvel collaboration for the entire year.

Keeping the skins aside, the fact that multiple issues of the Fortnite/Marvel: Zero War comics are in development solidifies this fact. Speaking of which, leakers recently stumbled upon something fascinating in the interior artwork of issue number two of the Fortnite/Marvel: Zero War comics.

Alongside characters such as The Seven, the artwork showcases others such as Captain Marvel, Storm's new design by Russell Dauterman, and Vision. Given how Epic Games likes to advertise skins before they hit the item shop, this is likely a hint of things to come in the future.

Shiina @ShiinaBR



In the image, we can see Vision, Ms. Marvel & Captain Marvel! Maybe they'll also be added to the game in the future?



(via First look at Fortnite/Marvel: Zero War Issue #2!!In the image, we can see Vision, Ms. Marvel & Captain Marvel! Maybe they'll also be added to the game in the future?(via @iFireMonkey @LonkExe , thanks to @timelessorder for making me aware of this!) First look at Fortnite/Marvel: Zero War Issue #2!! 🔥In the image, we can see Vision, Ms. Marvel & Captain Marvel! Maybe they'll also be added to the game in the future?(via @iFireMonkey & @LonkExe, thanks to @timelessorder for making me aware of this!) https://t.co/FFa1wgb6U3

Making the WandaVison dream come true in Fortnite

Although Captain Marvel does have her own skin in-game, she hasn't been featured as an NPC yet. With the doors to the Multiverse now flung wide open, other variants of her are likely to be added to the game as skins and perhaps even NPCs.

Coming back to the topic at hand, with Wanda now added to the game, it can't be a coincidence that Epic Games is teasing Vision. However, it's hard to imagine exactly how they plan on adding him to the game. While it can be argued that Vision is alive and well in the Multiverse, his prime form on Earth-616 was destroyed.

If an educated guess is to be made, it's likely that Marvel has something planned for the character in season two of "What If." Perhaps a Vision from an alternative reality will be added to the game. Other than that, he may just be added randomly when demand is at its highest.

Clay Brown @shwiftymoonman Hey marvel, crazy concept. But what if you STOP KILLING VISION??? Hey marvel, crazy concept. But what if you STOP KILLING VISION??? https://t.co/BMD3SFo5me

Nevertheless, when the character does get added, players will finally be able to live out their WandaVison cosplay dream. Until then, there's going to be a long indefinite wait for the skin.

Will there be another major Marvel-themed season in Fortnite Chapter 3?

Fighting-Games Daily @FGC_Daily Ngl lately with Marvel, SF crossovers plus no built mode, I'm actually finding myself enjoying Fortnite Ngl lately with Marvel, SF crossovers plus no built mode, I'm actually finding myself enjoying Fortnite https://t.co/gEduJLyUHe

Given how the MCU is dominating real-world trends, the possibility of a few more Marvel-themed seasons in the current Chapter cannot be ruled out. With fans responding well to the recent crossover, there's no reason not to add more characters to the game.

If the trend continues, players will likely see more MCU characters such as Ms. Marvel, Jane Foster, Miles Morales, and others drafted into the Metaverse. For the time being, it's safe to assume that the rest of this year will be dominated by Marvel.

Edited by Shaheen Banu