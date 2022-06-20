10 Fortnite skins that almost nobody owns

There are over a thousand outfits present in Fortnite. This number continues to grow over time, and with players willing to spend V-Bucks to buy them, this trend is unlikely to stop. However, this does not imply that every outfit is deemed worthy by the community.

While some are hyped up and get put on display season after season, others are left forgotten. They barely break even in the Item Shop and are often considered cosmetic dead-ends. Given their lack of the "wow" factor, only a handful of players might have bought them.

That said, here are ten outfits that almost nobody owns.

Ten outfits that rarely anyone owns in Fortnite

1) Sterling

Introduced in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 8, at first glance, Sterling looks like an amazing outfit. White hair, silver jacket, wireless headphones, and those soul-piercing eyes. However, after a while, things began to look odd.

In Epic Games' attempt to make a hip Gen-Z outfit, they ended up creating a disaster. It is one of the most poorly ranked cosmetics in the entire game. Nevertheless, those looking to purchase it can do so from the Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks when listed.

2) Flytrap

The early days of Fortnite were crazy. Broken weapons, glitches galore, and outfits pushed the boundaries of the imagination. One such outfit, known as Flytrap, was introduced in Chapter 1 Season 4.

Describing the outfit in words is somewhat of a challenge. It's unclear exactly what the inspiration behind it was, but it didn't age very well. Despite being a legendary skin and costing 2,000 V-Bucks, it's one of the least owned in the game.

3) Gan

Gan was added to the game in Chapter 2 Season 1, and it can be obtained for 1,200 V-Bucks when listed in the Item Shop. The outfit was supposed to resemble perhaps a Shaolin Monk, but instead, it looked like a cheap rip-off.

Even though it has two block-colored styles and looks clean, the outfit didn't really take off. It felt lacking in many regards and was rated lowly by the Fortnite community.

4) Masked Fury

Introduced in Chapter 1 Season 5, Masked Fury is the male counterpart of Dynamo. While she garnered a lot of attention and made a pretty penny for the developers in the Item Shop, Masked Fury never made the cut.

It's not clear why players chose to ignore the outfit, but he clearly hasn't aged well. Nevertheless, those looking to purchase this luchador can do so for 1,200 V-Bucks when he's listed in the Item Shop.

5) Anarchy Agent

Of all the "Agents" who have graced Fortnite, the Anarchy Agent is not one of them. With a blue-trimmed mohawk and tattoos, this outfit is rather peculiar to look at. Despite catering to the "cool" quotient, it didn't really impress the community.

Considering Agent Peely is more popular despite being a banana, Anarchy Agent didn't really stand a chance. Even so, those wanting to buy the skin from the Item Shop when listed can obtain him for a mere 800 V-Bucks.

6) Zina

Zina is part of a peculiar set of cosmetics in Fortnite known as the Pineapple Bandit Set. Yet, oddly enough, there are no pineapples in sight in the outfit itself. Barring a picture of the fruit, there's nothing else going on about it.

It was introduced to the game in Chapter 2 Season 2, and despite the cost of 1,200 V-Bucks, there's not a lot on offer. While the outfit itself looked fresh and cool at the time, it has all but faded from memory for most players.

7) Twistie

Having Twistie on this list is rather odd as her male counterpart, Bendie, is still popular. However, it's likely to do with the color and design of the outfit. Compared to Bendie's cool blue shade, Twistie stands out like Thanos' thumb sporting a deep purple color.

Nevertheless, despite the lack of attention, players who are interested can purchase the outfit for 1,200 V-Bucks when listed. However, it might be a long time since it was last listed over a year ago.

8) Psion

While it's true that Psion is not owned by many within the Fortnite community, the reason is different from the other outfits on this list. Despite having an amazing design and attention to detail, she hasn't been seen in the item shop for over three years.

According to numerous trackers, she last made an appearance on June 8, 2019. Judging by the looks of it, she's unlikely to return to the Item Shop anytime soon, and no one seems to know why.

9) LT. Logo

Introduced to Fortnite in Chapter 1 Season 9, the Lt. Logo outfit didn't really make waves. While it did showcase the player's banner icon on the outfit, there was not much else to go on.

Furthermore, of all the Lt.-themed outfits that have graced the game, this one is by far the most basic. Compared to that of John Llama, Look, or even Evergreen, this barely makes the cut.

10) Sugarplum

While there was a lot of thought and effort put into this wintry-themed outfit, it remains one of the least owned in Fortnite. Introduced in Chapter 1 Season 7, Sugarplum is one of the weirdest holiday outfits to ever exist.

Although Crackshot takes the cake for the weirdest outfit design, at least he has a lot of selectable styles and looks good in a few of them. Maybe if she was given a few styles, things would look up. However, for the immediate future, she will remain one of the least owned outfits in-game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

