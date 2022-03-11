10 rarest customizable skins in Fortnite (Chapter 1 to Chapter 3)

Customizable skins have always been popular in Fortnite. While some, like Omega, are famous for their rarity, others like the Superhero skins are known for their pay-to-win nature.

However, there aren't a lot of customizable skins in Fortnite. Just a few of them are available in the Item Shop, while others are introduced as progressive Battle Pass outfits. Players are expected to complete challenges to unlock new edit styles for progressive outfits.

On that note, here are 10 rarest customizable skins in Fortnite.

Top 10 customizable outfits in Fortnite, ranked based on rarity

10) Gear Specialist Maya

Gear Specialist Maya is the first Battle Pass outfit to have customizable 'features.' Players were used to having custom edit styles, but this was the first time they could alter a skin's hairstyle, tattoos, sleeves, boots, and what not.

Over nine million custom combinations were available with Gear Specialist Maya, and a plethora of players purchased the Battle Pass to try this outfit. Hence, it isn't too rare.

9) Boundless set- Superhero skins

The Boundless set is exactly what it sounds like. It contains 10 highly customizable skins that have become popular among loopers for the wrong reasons.

Apparently, pros and sweaty players used the customization features to create pitch-black and pitch-white skins that were hard to spot. This motivated a ton of players to buy the Boundless set, and the Superhero skins aren't the rarest customizable cosmetic items in any sense.

8) Wrap skins

The Wrap skins are often called the best skins in Fortnite. For 1500 V-Bucks, players can buy a character whose hair, shoes, and jacket can be changed into any wrap that they own.

If players have animated wraps, their Wrap skin will become animated as well. Accordingly, these outfits are frequently released in the Item Shop and new players can always buy them.

7) Kymera

Kymera skin was released in the Chapter 2 Season 7 Battle Pass and loopers had to collect Alien Artifacts from the map to unlock customizable features.

The Kymera outfit was available at Tier 1 and players had an entire season to collect the Alien Artifacts. Accordingly, the skin and many of its styles cannot be called rare.

6) Fully upgraded Hybrid

This is the first 'rare' cosmetic on this list. Players could unlock the skin at Tier 1 of the Season 8 Battle Pass, but the real struggle began after that. There were Clothing Colors, Dragon Colors, and selectable styles that required players to acquire hundreds of thousands of season XP and complete 60 Weekly Challenges.

In the absence of XP glitches, getting all the customizable styles for Hybrid was an arduous task and not a lot of loopers can boast about having them.

5) Calamity

Calamity is another progressive skin that was available in Chapter 1 Season 6. She was famous not just for the jiggle physics, but also for the wide range of selectable styles.

Players had to acquire 200,000 XP to unlock all stages and complete 50 Weekly Challenges to get all the Clothing Colors. Naturally, this skin was fully unlocked only by loopers who logged in regularly and completed all the available XP challenges.

Also, Calamity is a Battle Pass outfit that will never return to the Item Shop.

4) Drift

Drift is easily one of the most iconic skins on this list. To unlock his fifth stage, the requirement was 200,000 XP. In Chapter 1 Season 5 Battle Pass, this wasn't an easy task.

Moreover, Battle Pass outfits never come back via the Item Shop. Only veterans from Chapter 1 Season 5 own the selectable styles for Drift, and to this date, they boast about this achievement.

3) Menace

Chapter 2 Season 5 of Fortnite Battle Pass offered the Menace skin and there were over 15 Selectable Styles, Hairstyles, and Masks for him. To unlock the Sapphire, Topaz, and Zero Point styles, players had to go through an unbearable Battle Pass grind.

To this date, Menace in Fortnite is one of the most valued and rare customizable skins.

2) Golden Peely

The standard Agent Peely skin was available at Tier 1 of the Chapter 2 Season 2 Battle Pass, but the Golden Agent style was unlockable at Level 300. The skin became entirely golden and mouthless at Lv. 350, and reaching this level was close to impossible for loopers.

Getting the Golden Peely skin in Fortnite was so hard that players called out the developers for it. It is no surprise that this style is one of the rarest cosmetics ever.

1) Omega

Having the fully upgraded Omega skin is the biggest flex in Fortnite. The outfit could be unlocked at Level 100 of the Battle Pass, and more challenges were available after completing the Battle Pass.

Hence, to fully upgrade Omega, players had to not just complete the Battle Pass, but also complete the Omega challenges before the end of the season.

For this reason, Omega is the rarest customizable skin in Fortnite. Players could not buy it and had to unlock the styles by sheer hard work and XP grind.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul