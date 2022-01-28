10 sweaty skins in Fortnite history (Chapter 1 to Chapter 3)

Across all of Fortnite's seasons, a collection of certain cosmetics has taken the role of those worn by sweaty players. Epic Games releases dozens of skins every season within the Battle Pass, special events, and item shop for players to choose their perfect look, but some of them have been deemed by the gaming community as those symbolizing tryhard players in regular matches.

🗿Matching🗿 @MatchingFire To all Fortnite sweats who use sweaty skins To all Fortnite sweats who use sweaty skins https://t.co/g0R9DW0p2V

The average look of a sweaty skin has changed from Chapter 1 to Chapter 3, generally revolving around sleek skins that portray powerful characters. Here's a look at the evolution of sweaty skins in Fortnite's history as the game has progressed.

Fortnite's sweaty skins over the years

Chapter 1

1) Omega

Image via Epic Games

Released in Season 4, Omega was a progressive skin, meaning players could unlock different upgrades for him as they reached higher levels in the Battle Pass. This was one of the first tryhard skins introduced into the game, as many competitive players picked it up.

2) Reaper

Reaper symbolizes a highly lethal character, John Wick, and comes out of the final tier of the Season 3 Battle Pass. Those who wore this skin always tried to pull off Wick's moves that are seen in the movies.

3) Dark Bomber

Image via Epic Games

This skin could be purchased in the item shop back in Season 6. Anyone who grabs this skin is still labeled as a sweaty player, even in today's time where different sweaty skins are taking over.

HeckinBrandon @HeckinBrandon @PuppetsGhosty @FortniteGame especially when dealing with those chapter 2 season 1 level 1 skin wearing bots and sweaty dark bomber skins @PuppetsGhosty @FortniteGame especially when dealing with those chapter 2 season 1 level 1 skin wearing bots and sweaty dark bomber skins

Chapter 2

4) Dynamo

Used by the popular streamer, Mongraal, Dynamo was an icon of Chapter 2 for sweaty players. She's available in the item shop and can be seen in Fortnite matches from time to time.

5) Mogul Master

Image via Epic Games

Mogul Master is part of the Winter Ski set released in the early seasons of Chapter 2. It was carried around by all of the sweaty players during its initial release, especially around the Winter Olympics.

6) Travis Scott

Image via Epic Games

Travis Scott makes this list as the first musical artist, but many Fortnite players took him into competitions and cups. This skin is less popular now following the unfortunate events at Astroworld.

7) Soccer skins

Any of the Soccer skins released in Chapter 2 were seen as the sweaty ones of their time. However, they are quickly falling out of style and that role as Chapter 3 progresses.

Chapter 3

8) Cobra Kai skins

Image via Epic Games

The new collaboration with Cobra Kai has produced several cool skins, but they've already been named as the skins for tryhards. They're gaining popularity and might be one of the faces of Chapter 3 Season 1.

9) Superhero skins

The customizable hero skins that allow players to make their own character have been a staple of sweaty skins for a while.

Mr. Ghosty’s Character Creations @GhostyRBLX @FortniteGame Lol, it’s almost impossible to find unique custom superhero skins in fortnite on YouTube. All I see are solid colour ones and sweaty ones. My superhero presets are godly compared to these guys Lol, it’s almost impossible to find unique custom superhero skins in fortnite on YouTube. All I see are solid colour ones and sweaty ones. My superhero presets are godly compared to these guys 😴 @FortniteGame

Despite the nerfs related to the color schemes, they're making a comeback in Chapter 3.

10) Spider-Man (Symbiote Version)

Image via Epic Games

The black and white version of the Spider-Man skin is being used by tons of professionals and sweaty players in standard matches due to its sleek design. Similar to the superhero skins, it's quickly becoming the face of Chapter 3.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

