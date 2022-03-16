10 unsolved Fortnite mysteries that everybody needs answers to

Fortnite is full of mysteries and many of them are yet to be solved by players of the battle royale.

The game moves along at a rapid pace with its changes to the island and additions to its storyline. Not everything can have a satisfying ending, like the events that close out each Season or Chapter, however.

There are a handful of things that players have discovered that have no rhyme or reason for their happenings. Fortnite has plenty of mysteries that everyone wants to figure out.

Note: This article may be subjective.

Top 10 unsolved Fortnite mysteries

10) Unlucky Towers

A look at Tilted Towers (Image via Epic Games)

Tilted Towers has always had something wrong going on. Whether it was the center of a catastrophe, ready to be destroyed, or its newly constructed buildings were soon taken down, Tilted is unlucky.

The beloved POI is back in Chapter 3 and fans want to know how long it will stay. They also want to know if there's more to its unlucky nature than just Epic Games deciding it is.

9) More Star Wars?

NinjaLavaBoy • Leaks & News 🍀 @NinjaLavaBoy In Donald Mustard's video you can see possible new teasers that would arrive:



• Darth Vader

• C-3PO

• A book that is from Gravity Falls



I remind you that Donald has already hinted in this way before.



#Fortnite In Donald Mustard's video you can see possible new teasers that would arrive:• Darth Vader• C-3PO• A book that is from Gravity FallsI remind you that Donald has already hinted in this way before. 📢 In Donald Mustard's video you can see possible new teasers that would arrive:• Darth Vader• C-3PO• A book that is from Gravity FallsI remind you that Donald has already hinted in this way before.#Fortnite https://t.co/sd7nkOAP9J

Donald Mustard is known for teasing future collaborations and updates regarding the battle royale. On his social media, he often shares images with some upfront teases and others hidden in the background.

Over the years, and even recently, Donald has showcased many pictures with Star Wars references. Some of the most popular characters from the franchise are not in Fortnite, leaving players to question if anything will ever come.

8) The Foundation

We know The Foundation is played by none other than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. We don't know what his true intentions are, why there is a statue of him on the Chapter 3 island, and where he comes from.

In a conversation with Dr. Slone, she said she watched him die. How did The Foundation survive whatever Slone is referring to? One of the game's biggest mysteries is why this character is so important.

7) Earthquakes

An earthquake shook the island back in Chapter 1 Season 7. Now, more earthquakes are shaking the in-game world. Many believe it was due to the volcano back then and the IO now.

Well, the IO has finished their digging and turned the mountain into Covert Cavern. The volcano still potentially rests under the Daily Bugle POI. People want to know what has caused these earthquakes in Fortnite.

6) The Fortnite Universe

One of the promotional images for the battle royale (Image via Epic Games)

Things are starting to unravel when it comes to the Epic Games battle royale. Players still have plenty of questions regarding the island, its history, and where it falls in the universe, however.

We have seen heroes and villains from all forms of media end up on the island. There has been a hint at the outside world through Jonesy's office. If anything, all of that brought up bigger questions about what exactly Fortnite is.

5) The Cube Queen

The Cube Queen is one of the fiercest villains in Fortnite history (Image via Epic Games)

Everyone who took place in the live event that ended Chapter 2 fought the Cube Queen and her horde of minions. It was perhaps the biggest threat to the island ever seen.

Now, there are a lot of people who don't truly believe she is gone. That brings up the mystery of what happened to her, where did she go, and when is she going to come back?

4) Midas

Midas' popularity is unmatched (Image via Epic Games)

Much like the Cube Queen, Midas has gone missing. Arguably the most popular villain the game has seen, Midas and his crew have had a few teases left around the Chapter 3 island.

This still doesn't give any idea of what he is up to these days. Midas is a beloved character and fans want to see him come back and wreak havoc. No one knows if that will happen, though.

3) Foundation Statue Door

A door sits at the base of the Foundation statue (Image via Epic Games)

Epic Games is notorious for placing inaccessible areas across the Fortnite island. It all started with the bunkers that could not be opened and the giant bunker on the Chapter 2 island.

These were eventually opened, but now there is a door at the base of the Foundation Statue. It is sealed shut and fans are wondering what it will lead to and when it will finally open up.

2) The Chair

The shrinking chair remains a mystery in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The chair landmark has had players scratching their heads for quite some time now. At one point in Chapter 2, players noticed that this specific chair was shrinking every single week.

Eventually, it started to grow back to its normal size after becoming near microscopic. The map then flipped for Chapter 3 and it disappeared. No one has a clue why the chair changed sizes.

1) Genō

Genō remains a mystery and perhaps the biggest one in Fortnite currently. The character, or characters, is completely unknown other than the Seven fears Genō and wants to end whatever they are planning.

It isn't even known if Genō is a person. It could be another organization or maybe an AI. All we know is that Genō has control of the Zero Point. It is about time that Genō is revealed to everyone.

