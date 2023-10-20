11-year-old Fortnite player reaches highest competitive rank

In the world of competitive Fortnite, age has proven to be nothing more than just a number, as many young talents have continued to emerge and impress the global gaming community. One such story is that of Thundermeow, an 11-year-old prodigy who recently reached the Unreal rank, the highest competitive rank in Fortnite's new ranked system.

This accomplishment makes him one of the youngest players to achieve this milestone. His incredible journey is a testament to the evolving landscape of esports, where talent and dedication can launch players to the highest levels of competitive gaming.

Thundermeow achieves highest competitive rank in Fortnite

Expand Tweet

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Thundermeow understandably started playing and honing his gaming talent from a very young age. His rapid progression and incredible skills in competitive esports have quickly caught the attention of the gaming community.

Fortnite has become Thundermeow's canvas to showcase his remarkable talents and love for gaming. With his uncanny ability to build, aim, and strategize, Thundermeow has become a force to be reckoned with in the professional gaming world. Despite his young age, he has continuously displayed remarkable maturity and consistency in his gameplay.

Expand Tweet

Reaching the Unreal rank is a remarkable feat that only a select few players have been able to achieve. This exclusive ranking indicates the highest level of dedication and skill in the game, and Thundermeow has managed to accomplish this at the tender age of 11.

This achievement has catapulted him into the spotlight as one of the youngest players to achieve Unreal rank in Chapter 4 Season 4. Moreover, he cheekily celebrated this achievement on X (formerly Twitter) by mocking Dr DisRespect's claim as the 'two-time', asking him to make way for the real two-time.

Thundermeow's growth and development in the competitive gaming sphere

Expand Tweet

Thundermeow's talents aren't limited to ranked Fortnite. He has also showcased a sense of versatility by achieving the prestigious Predator rank in Apex Legends while using a mouse and keyboard setup and also has shown a flair for competitive Valorant. This highlights his ability to excel in multiple games, further solidifying his status and identity as a rising star in the esports world.

Thundermeow's achievements have been met with immense support and admiration from the Fortnite community. Gamers and fans have quickly congratulated this young prodigy and praised his remarkable skills and work ethic.

Expand Tweet

As Thundermeow grows as a gamer, his future in competitive esports and gaming looks promising. His talent, determination, and support from the gaming community will undoubtedly drive him towards even greater heights.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!