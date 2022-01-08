3 Fortnite anime skins that broke sales records (& 3 more that could arrive in 2022)

The craze for Fortnite skins is quite well known within the community. They are by far the most sought-after cosmetics, and gamers do not hesitate to spend thousands of V-Bucks to have them in their collections.

Even though most loopers love the original Fortnite skins, the collaboration ones are also quite popular. They have loved the arrival of some of their greatest icons in-game in the form of Fortnite skins, and they aspire for more.

Due to the popularity of anime, Epic Games has decided to introduce characters from these series as Fortnite skins. They have been quite a hit among gamers.

Fortnite: Anime skins which became immensely popular among players

1) Naruto

The first name that pops up when we speak of Fortnite anime skins is Naruto. The ninja from the Hidden Leaf Village was teased for a long time before finally being released in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

The character came along with a selectable style and was available from the Item Shop. Epic did some serious business with the Naruto skin in Fortnite as gamers all across the globe wanted to own the outfit.

2) Lexa

The first anime-styled Fortnite skin was released way back in Chapter 2 Season 5. It was part of the Y-Labs Hunter set and was placed in Tier 73 of the Battle Pass.

Since Lexa was the first anime Fortnite skin, gamers did not hold back and purchased the Battle Pass, mainly for this outfit.

3) Sasuke

Naruto did not come to Fortnite alone. He was joined by his teammates and their leader, Kakashi. Even though Naruto was the most popular skin, the Sasuke outfit came a close second.

The outfit came with selectable styles that allowed players to switch between the default and Rinnegan modes. Like the Naruto skin, Sasuke was also available through the Item Shop.

Three Anime-styled Fortnite skins that may arrive in 2022

1) Goku

The famous protagonist from the Dragon Ball Z franchise was rumored to arrive along with Naruto in Chapter 2 Season 8. Apparently, Epic was in talks with the organization that handles the rights to Naruto and Dragon Ball Z. Therefore, speculations were quite high regarding the arrival of Goku in Fortnite.

The collaboration didn't take place back then. However, following the success of the Naruto skin, users might see the Super Saiyaan in the game later in 2022.

2) Gaara

The immense popularity of the Naruto collaboration might force the developers to continue with it in Chapter 3. The success of the Naruto and Sasuke outfits will undoubtedly make Epic rethink, and the developer may introduce Gaara for the second collaboration stint.

The powerful character is quite popular among those who have watched the anime or read the manga. Therefore, its addition will be quite a good choice.

3) Itachi Uchiha

Kill Kakashi @killtray2k Itachi is easily one of the most well written characters in Naruto, and a top tier character in Anime. Itachi is easily one of the most well written characters in Naruto, and a top tier character in Anime. https://t.co/Ds6ZQAIxAd

Everyone would love to have a confrontation between Itachi and Sasuke in Fortnite. With the latter already in-game, it is time for Epic to introduce Itachi Uchiha as one of the Fortnite skins in 2022.

The publisher has a subtle way of introducing villainous characters into the game. The introduction of Gaara and Itachi will certainly be quite a success in Fortnite.

