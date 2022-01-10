3 Fortnite characters with the least likable personality (and 3 everyone loves)

Out of the hundreds of characters in Fortnite up to Chapter 3, some have been largely disliked while others have been cherished by the playerbase. Epic Games puts in quite a bit of work to the lore and story surrounding the Battle Royale game with its cinematics and NPCs.

Over the seasons, a handful of characters remain as some of the most unlikable in the game through their actions and intentions for the Island.

3 characters disliked by the Fortnite community

1) Dr. Slone

Dr. Slone was introduced as an ally (Image via Epic Games)

It's well known by now that Dr. Slone is a clear villain who will turn her back on her friends and the inhabitants of the Island. In the last cinematic, The Foundation clearly sees her as an enemy.

After it was revealed that she's an antagonist, Dr. Slone has decreased in popularity by a huge margin.

2) The Cube Queen

The Cube Queen (Image via Epic Games)

Another villain in the Fortnite story, the Cube Queen had a clear mission to destroy the Island and wasn't a likable character in the slightest. Most players disliked her unbridled aggression in Chapter 2.

3) Devourer

The Devourer first made an appearance in Chapter 1 Season 9 (Image via Epic Games)

The Devourer from the live event in Chapter 1 Season 9 makes this list of unlikable characters as well. Trapped by the Ice King, this monster was the clear antagonist of the season and was regarded as one of the most disliked characters of that time.

3 characters beloved by the Fortnite community

1) Midas

Midas is one of the only popular villains (Image via Epic Games)

Despite being another Fortnite villain, Midas rises above others as one of the most well liked characters in the game. In Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4, it is insinuated that Midas suffers an unfortunate demise when he gets eaten by a shark. However, it seems that he may have disappeared into the ocean and come out on the Flip Side.

Midas became and still continues to be a beloved character in the Fortnite universe to this day.

2) Jonesy

Jonesy looking surprised (Image via Epic Games)

Jonesy is a Fortnite character who is almost impossible to not like. He's been around since the beginning and has taken the form of several characters as a goofy, lovable person.

Whenever he shows up in the cinematics, players think of his sincerity and loyalty.

3) Mecha

Mecha in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

After saving the Island from the Devourer, Mecha was seen as Chapter 1's biggest hero as a giant metal robot. If not for Mecha, the Island would have either been destroyed or taken over.

