3 skins in Fortnite that look scary (and 3 that look cute)

Fortnite Skins are the most valuable in-game purchases a player can possess. Various kinds of skins are released every season according to various themes and collaborations. Skins introduced into the game have unique characteristics and art style that are presented to the loopers in the item shop.

Some of the skins either win the heart of the community or have a negative reaction towards it. Every skin in the community is categorized into different sections. Two of these sections are cute and scary.

Top 3 scary skins in Fortnite

1) Nitehare

Nitehare is a skin which was released in Chapter 1 Season 8 and was one of the first scary looking skins. It featured a mysterious model wearing a scary Bunny mask with white eyes.

The Epic outfit costs around 1500 V-Bucks and was part of the Nitehare set. This skin intimidates opponents with the intent of eliminating them ruthlessly.

2) Hemlock

The future seems witchy with the new Hemlock skin. This skin was available in the Item shop in the beginning of Fortnite Chapter 2, which was valued at around 1500 V-Bucks.

It has an in-built emote that can transform the skin into its second selectable style which is "Dark." This skin holds the title of being one of the scariest female skins out there and is based completely on the Halloween theme.

3) Big Mouth

Get a Victory Royal with the big poisonous Gulp. The new Big Mouth Skin is an Epic Rarity outfit that was available at the start of Chapter 2. It was also a Halloween theme skin that depicted a monster with a huge mouth.

Players were terrified of this skin because of its monstrous teeth, but were still purchasing the skin due to its uniqueness.

Top 3 cute skins in Fortnite

1) Peely

The community's favorite peely cannot leave their hearts. Peely was introduced into the game back in Chapter 1 Season 8 and still hasn’t left the Fortnite community in the past three years.

Due to its consistent popularity, Epic introduced more versions of the skin. Agent Peely, a secret agent, was introduced in Chapter 2 Season 2 of Fortnite. The cuteness of the skin comes from its humble look and beady eyes.

2) Guff

The cute Guff skin was introduced in the game and won the players heart immediately. It was a fluffy cute chicken that looked very huggable as described by the community.

It looked similar to Skye's hat and glider in Chapter 2 Season 2 which is why it is liked by the community. It also features a small smile on its cute big face.

3) Rippley

One of the first adorable skins that was released at the beginning of Chapter 2 was Rippley. It was considered to be the slurp protector of the slurpy swamp. The skin was redeemable from the Battlepass and had a cute mysterious side to it which was its red Alter Ego style.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul