3 Fortnite skins that look the same but are sold separately (& 3 with the most unique design)

Fortnite has hundreds of skins that players can choose to drop from the Battle Bus.

Over the years, there have been a ton of outfits that ooze creativity and uniqueness. As well, there have been plenty that are just remakes or re-skins of popular ones.

Battle Royale is free-to-play and these cosmetics are how Epic Games makes money. Still, it is crazy to think how many iterations of the same skin have been sold to players completely separate from their counterparts.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

3 Fortnite skins that are similar and sold separately

3) Agent Jones

Agent Jones (Image via Epic Games)

There are so many skins made with the Jonesy model. On top of that are redesigns of the actual Jonesey character. Instead of providing several different styles for Jonesy to unlock over different chapters, many are sold separately. Agent Jones, for example, was part of the Chapter 2 Season 6 Battle Pass.

2) Jonesy the First

Jonesy the First (Image via Epic Games)

Jonesy the First takes the suit off and puts on the outfit that Jonsey first wore. This is an uncommon skin and part of the Origins set. It is based on the OG versions of the default cosmetics, which Jonesy is a part of. The skin costs 800 V-Bucks when it is available in the Fortnite Item Shop.

1) Cozy Jonesy

The promo image for Cozy Jonesy's release (Image via Epic Games)

Cozy Jonesy is another redesign of the characters sold separately from the others. The skin first arrived on December 20, 2020. Jonesy has a winter hat and a holiday sweater. That's really the only difference. Truthfully, all of the Jonesy skins should be grouped together and Fortnite players should get the chance to upgrade it or complete challenges to unlock different styles.

3 Fortnite skins with unique designs

3) Tender Defender

Tender Defender (Image via Epic Games)

There are several food and animal-themed skins in Fortnite, but none are like the Tender Defender. This skin was a concept created by an eight-year-old that Epic Games brought to life. There aren't many skins that compare to the backstory and uniqueness of the Tender Defender.

2) Rippley Vs Sludge

Rippley Vs Sludge and its styles (Image via Epic Games)

Rippley Vs Sludge was a Level 20 reward in the Chapter 2 Season 1 Battle Pass. As part of the Slurp Series, you'll be hard-pressed to find another skin like it. It is a massive blob-like creature with multiple personalities and styles. Put it next to any other skin and you'll see how different its design is than so many others.

1) Big Mouth

Big Mouth (Image via Epic Games)

Big Mouth is an absolutely terrifying Fortnite skin. For 1,500 V-Bucks, users can purchase it from the Item Shop. The monstrous outfit is covered in teeth, bones, and potions. It has a massive tongue coming out of its incredibly large mouth. There's nothing else like it.

