3 Fortnite villains who are a Thanos level threat (& 3 Marvel superheroes who can destroy them)

Since the start, Fortnite players have been introduced to various new characters on the island as the game's story progressed along. While some characters have come and gone, others have had a much major impact on both the lore and the players.

The game is packed with powerful villains who can easily wipe off the entire island and all life on it. To help fight these beings, Epic Games has likewise introduced some incredible Marvel superheroes to help defend Loopers and the island from these evil entities.

In this article, we will list down three Fortnite villains who are a Thanos level threat and three Marvel superheroes who can destroy them.

3 Fortnite villains as powerful as Thanos

1) Cube Queen

The Cube Queen (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite's brand new villain, the Cube Queen, has been the most talked about and powerful villains in the game. She is the master and controller of all the known cubes in the universe, and wanted to destroy the island and the Zero Point. Players got to witness her powers during the Season 8 live event when she made a hole in the sky and almost tore the island apart.

2) Midas

Midas (Image via Epic Games)

Midas' power is his ability to charm others and bring them over to his cause. He was able to gather an extensive army of assassins, all devoted to his cause. His golden touch and likable personality made him dangerous, with many still under the impression that he is not dead.

3) Ice King

Another powerful villain is the Ice King. He once froze Fortnite island after he was captured within Polar Peak. Altering a Cube shard, the Ice King released an Ice Storm and his Ice Legion of frozen creatures. While he can be taken down easily with heat and fire, he is still capable of causing plenty of destruction and chaos.

3 Marvel Superheroes Who Can Beat Fortnite Villains

1) Deadpool

Deadpool is both cursed and gifted with the ability to rapidly heal his wounds, making him unkillable. In the comics, he once killed the entire Marvel universe, including the heroes. So, it seems like a relatively easy task for him to take down the Fortnite villains.

2) Thor

Thor is one of the most powerful heroes in Marvel. (Image via Epic Games)

The God of Thunder is one of the strongest Avengers, and his powers cannot be understated. Thor almost had Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. Landing a blow to the chest of the Mad Titan would have killed him had Thor gone for the head. So it shouldn't be too difficult for him to defeat the villains on the island.

3) Wolverine

Last but not least is old man Logan. Wolverine has the same powers as Deadpool, but his added rage can be quite destructive.

His adamantium claws can easily slice anything and everything, while his regenerative features make him impossible to kill. He should be able to give our villains a run for their money.

