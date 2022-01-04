3 moments when Fortnite players felt genuine fear (& 3 they look forward to)

Fortnite players have had many experiences where they must have undergone a range of feelings and emotions. Whether it's a feeling of pride after performing a cool sniper kill or feeling irritated after losing in the final circles, everyone has gone through such situations.

A usual Fortnite Battle Royale match is of around 22 minutes and while it is a fun experience overall, players go through both fear and hope.

This article will list down 3 moments when Fortnite players felt genuine fear and 3 that they continuously look forward to in the game.

3 worrisome moments for Fortnite players

1) Word of Thanos arriving during the Infinity gauntlet event

Fortnite @FortniteGame The Infinity Gauntlet Limited Time Mashup ends tomorrow...



Wield the Gauntlet one last time. The Infinity Gauntlet Limited Time Mashup ends tomorrow...Wield the Gauntlet one last time. https://t.co/003JNY4eQ9

Back when the Infinity gauntlet event was live in Fortnite, the news of Thanos coming to the island excited as well as terrified players. The community was scared as Thanos could easily wipe half of all life from the island.

The wielder of the gauntlet, the great Titan had managed to take down the Avengers once and his entry into Fortnite had terrified many players. He was a powerful character and some even thought he could manipulate the Zero Point, destructing the island in the process.

Epic didn't bring Thanos alone. He was accompanied by his Chitauri army. However, the event was a hit and players loved the new twist in the lore.

2) Seeing a pro /sweat annihilate a bunch of opponents, knowing he is coming for you next

Conniesta @XiongConnie Lol playing Fortnite and I was fighting a sweaty trio team, I killed 2 ppl then a fucken tree fell on me and killed me. Santa said Ho ho ho die bitch. X'D my teammate still got me tho. Lol playing Fortnite and I was fighting a sweaty trio team, I killed 2 ppl then a fucken tree fell on me and killed me. Santa said Ho ho ho die bitch. X'D my teammate still got me tho. https://t.co/8vRca9LZjR

Another scary moment for Fortnite players is when players get a sweaty lobby or some pros enter an average lobby and dominate the game. Quite often, players start to fret about such things and come under performance pressure, which usually leads to bad performance.

Sweaty lobbies pose a fearful scenario for any player and even the best of players get scared during fights.

3) When you're the last player standing and you run out of materials

One of the most horrifying moments in Fortnite is during the final circles when players realize that they have either run out of supplies or are very low on them.

As loot is limited during the end circle, being low on building materials, health or ammo can be risky and can even cost players the match. Building materials play a crucial role during the end stages, so players should make sure they have enough in stock.

3 Fortnite moments that always cheer players up

1) Getting a Golden weapon straight after landing

Grumpy Gugek @Gugek904 #XboxShare Early bird gets the worm 😎😎 Golden Combat Shotgun and Golden scar same building lmao. #Fortnite Early bird gets the worm 😎😎 Golden Combat Shotgun and Golden scar same building lmao. #Fortnite #XboxShare https://t.co/wRFRTxRGls

The best feeling for any player is when they find a golden weapon in Fortnite right after they land. Every player wants to find and get the best possible loot before anyone else, and finding everything they need immediately, is undoubtedly the most satisfying feeling ever.

The Golden Legendary SCAR in Fortnite is loved by everyone for its accuracy, damage, and fire rate and getting one can give players a major advantage during battles.

2) Third partying to steal kills

Every Fortnite player wants to third-party other teams or players to get easy kills. This is a fun and nifty technique that players can use to boost their kill count in a match or even win the game during the final circles.

Third-partying is common in hot drop locations or when players are rotating from one area to another. This is the best time for players to take advantage of two parties fighting and wipe them out. However, the feeling of getting third-partied while third-partying others is something no player wants to face.

3) Using dance emotes on the corpses of sweaty opponents

Fortnite emotes are a great way to express one's emotions and players have used them in incredible ways over the years. Players use comic dance emotes on sweaty players either after knocking them to show them who's the real boss or atop their corpses to frustrate them further.

Using Fortnite dance emotes on corposes is satisfying, especially when used in sweat lobbies or on hackers.

