3 situations every Fortnite player detests being in (& 3 they love)

There's no telling exactly how a Fortnite match will play out before it starts, and no two are identical to each other in terms of pathing, looting, and frequency of enemies throughout. However, several situations occur from time to time that players will do anything to avoid.

Unlucky chests, sweaty enemies, and being caught off guard can ruin a match in a heartbeat. On the other side, there are plenty of encounters in and out of a game that gamers love seeing.

Six experiences in Fortnite that make players run to and from at any point

Hated situations

1) Being third-partied

Third-partying users are everywhere (Image via Falasteeny, YouTube)

Fighting an enemy 1 on 1 can already be a stressful situation, but nothing ruins the moment more than having another enemy sneak up from behind and downing both players.

Third-partying users are everywhere, as combat attracts those who want to reap the opportunity, but it stands as one of the most frustrating things to happen in Fortnite.

2) Running out of materials/ammo

No ammo? The game might as well be over (Image via FortniteBR/Twitter)

In the middle of a fight, each bullet and wall placed counts. If players run out of mats for cover or can't fire back at attacking enemies, the game might as well be over.

Crucible Soul @CrucibleSoul @fortnite … I love when I can do this because running out of ammo is a really shitty thing @fortnite … I love when I can do this because running out of ammo is a really shitty thing https://t.co/TVQjeFq6Yq

Every user constantly tries to avoid this by farming as much as they can to be prepared for any type of fight.

3) Getting 1-tapped

Thankfully, no weapon in Chapter 3, as of now, can deal serious damage with a single strike (Image via Epic Games)

Before Chapter 3, being taken out with a headshot from a sniper rifle was one of the most infuriating things to happen in a Fortnite match. Loopers can prepare as much as they want and find the best weapons but still be eliminated with a single, well-placed shot.

Thankfully, no weapon in Chapter 3, as of now, can deal 200 damage in a single strike.

Loved situations

1) Finding Loot Llamas

Loot Llamas can be easily trapped in a box and taken down (Image via Epic Games)

Finding a Loot Llama in a Fortnite match can change the game, and gamers hunt for them at any cost. It can drop massive pools of ammo and shields for almost no cost if they decide to let it explode.

Loot Llamas can also be easily trapped in a box and taken down without much effort.

2) Third-partying

Hearing shots in the distance is like walking towards a magnet that leads to free/easy loot and kills (Image via Epic Games)

To counteract the first encounter on this list, having the opportunity to third-party someone else is almost guaranteed to result in 1 or 2 free kills. Hearing shots in the distance is like walking towards a magnet that leads to free/easy loot and kills if someone can run to it quickly enough.

3) Free cosmetics

Even if users don't like the free item, it's still lovely to receive something for no cost (Image via Epic Games)

Outside of Fortnite matches, Epic Games frequently releases free items for the player base, most recently/popular being the WinterFest event. Even if users don't like the free item, it's still lovely to receive something for no cost.

