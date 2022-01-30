3 things Fortnite ruined by overcomplication (& 3 things they improved)

With the progress of Fortnite over the past few years, players have seen significant changes made to the game. With various season releases, new game concepts and elements are added to the game.

However, these changes have a mixed reaction from the player base. A few of those had improved, but on the other hand, some faced a backlash from the community. In the current chapter, some changes are made to the game in which players have mixed opinions.

Over-complicated additions in Fortnite

1) Gamemode menu

Gamba @gambaszn @reformnae @200ian he means that donald mustard and the epic games design team have made the menu in the fortnite: battle royal game mode very tricky to navigate @reformnae @200ian he means that donald mustard and the epic games design team have made the menu in the fortnite: battle royal game mode very tricky to navigate

There is a lot of backlash from the community about the new g amemode menu that players have in the current chapter. The player base says that the new menu is confusing and very hard to navigate due to the addition of creative game modes.

Fortnite intended to make creative maps more conveniently accessible to the loopers but turned out to be complicated.

2) Settings menu location

For the last three years, the player base has accessed the game settings menu directly from the menu bar available in the top right corner of the screen. Now that process has one more step added, which causes players discomfort or even inconvenience.

Players now have to open the menu and again reach the main menu at the bottom of the screen to access the settings menu on the left panel.

3) Vending machines

Deikaeus @Deikaeus I hate those stupid llamas in those vending machines in fortnite. Every time I see their stupid faces and read their stupid dialogue I smash those vending machines until they die a slow but painful death. I hate those stupid llamas in those vending machines in fortnite. Every time I see their stupid faces and read their stupid dialogue I smash those vending machines until they die a slow but painful death. https://t.co/kHyh60NUS7

The OG vending machines in the game were much more straightforward than the ones in the current chapter, where players could obtain the item they liked in return for materials.

However, especially for consumable machines, it takes the player to make an extra effort to access the vending machine to see which items they could afford in return for gold.

Improved changes to Fortnite

1) Entire new section for XP Challenges and Quests

The new Quests menu with other options such as viewing the map and collections of different elements is just what the community needs. All quests visible in Fortnite have now been divided into various columns.

These easily differentiate each quest and how much XP each provides. The entire community has been positive about this additional change made in-game, making things more accessible and easier for them.

2) The Battle Pass menu

Each season, loopers witness a different Battle Pass to experience and buy. With this, the presentation and the overall look also changes. The Battle Pass menu in Chapter 3 is systematic and easily accessible to loopers.

All sections, such as bonus rewards, Battle Pass, Foundation skin and even Fortnite Crew, have been laid out in a sophisticated manner in the form of tiles. So far, the player base has faced no difficulty in approaching the sections or any complications faced in between.

3) Item Shop menu

Nobody @nex_322 @FortINTEL honesty a lot of the old stuff from fortnite looks way better, the menu, the battle pass, the item shop, it’s like in epic games mind More random crap is better than a simple easy to look at system @FortINTEL honesty a lot of the old stuff from fortnite looks way better, the menu, the battle pass, the item shop, it’s like in epic games mind More random crap is better than a simple easy to look at system

The item shop compared it to the OG days and has seen a major positive change in-game that the loopers like. The shop's interface now has skins and cosmetics in different sections, making it easier for players to distinguish which specific item belongs to which area of purchase, such as Featured, This week, etc.

The new outlook also provides sections for newly added skins that enter from various collaborations and an entirely different section for Bundles.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar