3 times when Fortnite updates were good (& 3 times they were pathetic)

With the progress of Fortnite, there are several updates that were inbound and changes that occurred in the game. These updates help in the growth of the island and its elements. The player base has seen several updates in the past four years about Fortnite.

They often receive a positive or negative review from the community to showcase its effectiveness. Updates can be made on weapons, several items, POIs, game-mechanics or even a new addition to the looped island.

Here are the 3 times Fortnite has updated the game when the players liked the changes and 3 times they disliked it.

3 Fortnite updates that were good

1) Addition of Combat Shotgun

One of the most popular weapons added to the game was the combat shotgun. The first release of the shotgun was back in season 9 of update v9.00. The Combat Shotgun has a fast firing rate, large magazine size and a tighter bullet spread, which makes it rather difficult for beginners to use at close range.

However, with enough practice, the combat shotgun worked for all ranges with a decent amount of damage. The player community loved the new shotgun and did not have second guesses replacing it.

2) Confirm Edit on Release

The edit-on-release feature that was added at the start of the chapter 2 update in Fortnite was game-changing. This feature allows players to use fewer keybinds in order to perfectly execute an edit on a specific build.

This made it easier for the player base to master editing at a much faster rate and become better at it. This option available in the game settings, is now used by more than 90% of the community and is considered essential.

3) Arrival of Klombo

The player community saw the arrival of a beloved dinosaur-like creature on the island named Klombo. This is the first time in Fortnite history for the player base to witness a live dinosaur moving across an island that can be deemed friendly unless provoked.

The addition of this creature in update v19.10, won the hearts of all players just through his cuteness and drive for klomberries.

3 Fortnite updates that were pathetic

1) Addition of B.R.U.T.E.

This update was game breaking but it provided a downfall for the overall Fortnite community. The mechs were first added in last Season X of Chapter 1. It had an immense hitpoint of a total of 1250 damage and shot about 10 rockets.

It was extremely hard to beat a Mech before getting annihilated by its immense power. They were capable of defeating several squads together and would appear in limited quantity across the island.

2) Infinity Blade

The infinity blade was one of the most overpowered abilities that was added back in the OG days. It granted 200 HP and Shields with an ongoing repetitive shield regeneration per second.

It was very easy to kill players with the Infinity Blade and grant easy Victory Royale for those using it. Players were having difficulty countering The Blade and defeating the looper carrying it.

3) Coral Castle

The Coral Castle had a lot of expectations before its arrival. But after its release in update 13.3, the location did not gain as much popularity as expected.

It turned out to be a castle surrounded by streams of water. However, this location did not contain good loot or enough material balance to harvest from.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul