4 things that feel wrong in Fortnite but people do it anyway

Loopers in Fortnite experience various game concepts that they can learn and use to their advantage. Different unique game elements that no other game offers can only be experienced in Fortnite and nowhere else. But players do some actions every day that just don't hit the right spot.

Be it bullying their opponent or just killing or hunting animals, even though being a game certified for everyone. There is a massive moral issue on how things work in Fortnite. The community has voiced their opinions regarding the same, and now with Chapter 3 bringing more players into the mix, more and more revelations are coming to light.

Four things that feel wrong in Fortnite, but loopers still do it

1) Killing Loot Llamas

Loot Llamas have been part of Fortnite Island since the beginning of Chapter 1 and always bring joy to players who find it. Llamas were non-living piñatas that people either shot or broke with a pickaxe to retrieve the loot in the earlier days.

However, now as the Llamas have come to life, some loopers are skeptical of killing it due to the crying sounds it makes and try to run away while being shot at.

This feels wrong to the community as chasing a lively creature, while it's begging for help and then gunning him down for a selfish purpose, isn't morally right.

2) Laughing at Vending Machines

There is a new hidden feature added to the game. Firstly, a looper has to do the laughing emote before a vending machine. Then, the machine responds with "why are you laughing at me" or "what's so funny" with a sad emoticon displayed.

Some players like this feature, but others don't as they think it promotes toxicity in the community.

3) Emotes performed by certain skins

Skins are a significant part of Fortnite. However, with the release of certain skins, emotes ruin the overall look and reputation of the character.

For example, Kratos added that the video game franchise "God of War" had arrived, making a few players of the community upset. Kratos is a literal god of war, and being a serious character, players never expected him to make cringe dance moves.

This ruins his reputation as a fearful character, and many such skins face the same humiliation.

4) Popular use of only female skins

With every loop on the battle royale island, there is one thing that never changes, which is the majority use of female skins by the loopers. One of the main reasons the player base prefers using female skins is that they have very few hitboxes available, making it harder for an opponent to hit.

Even though it was only a slight advantage, players prefer buying female skins more, exploiting them in every way using emotes and cringe videos which feels inappropriate.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar