4 times Fortnite cosmetics actually gave players an advantage

Cosmetics in Fortnite are generally supposed to increase the aesthetic appeal of the game. However, every once in a while, Epic Games ends up adding a few cosmetics that actually give players an unfair advantage.

Pay-to-win cosmetics in Fortnite have always been a thing. Ranging from emotes to skins and even pickaxes, several cosmetics are must-haves if players want an edge over their enemies.

Some of these cosmetics help players to disguise themselves, making camping easier. Other cosmetics surprisingly deal higher damage than they are supposed to. Clearly, every player wants to have some pay-to-win Fortnite cosmetics in their locker and the article below discusses four of them.

Most interesting pay-to-win Fortnite cosmetics

Fortnite has obviously had its fair share of pay-to-win cosmetics. However, some of these are certainly much more interesting than others.

4) Lt. Evergreen

During the festive season, the first pay-to-win Fortnite skin that comes to mind is Lt. Evergreen. This variant of Jonesy, in a hilarious Christmas tree disguise, was a free skin offered to players during WinterFest 2019. Given the appearance of this skin, players could easily hide in greenery, which makes it perfect for bush camping.

Bush camping is a Fortnite tradition as old as the game itself. Therefore, if players have a skin that helps them camp bushes more discreetly, they certainly have an advantage over their enemies.

3) Superhero skins

One of the most hated skins in Fortnite has to be the Superhero skin. These skins are customizable and players can get a variant that is either entirely black or white, making it extremely easy for sneaky players to hide in dark corners around the map without being spotted.

The bright colors of most Fortnite skins have always made it easy to spot enemy players running around the island. However, if players are allowed to disguise themselves in a solid color such as black or white, this is obviously disadvantageous to other players.

2) Matrix Emote

The Trinity's Kick emote from the latest Matrix x Fortnite collaboration is quite obviously pay-to-win. Using just a few simple steps, players can easily hide inside builds without being noticed.

There are several other pay-to-win emotes in the game, but they mostly help dodge enemy gunfire. This particular emote is more dependent on perfect timing and luck than anything else. The Trinity's Kick emote in Fortnite can be used rather effectively to ambush enemy players inside builds.

1) Star Wand Pickaxe

All pickaxes in Fortnite deal only 20 damage to players, but the Star Wand pickaxe in Fortnite dealt 56 damage instead due to a strange glitch. Clearly, it became the most broken item in the game until the glitch was fixed. Those who had the Star Wand pickaxe had a clear advantage over other players.

While the Superhero skins and the Star Wand pickaxe glitch have been addressed by Epic Games, the Matrix emote and the Lt. Evergreen skin still give an unfair advantage to players.

