4 unforgettable Fortnite live events (& 3 that disappointed everyone)

Fortnite has had numerous live events over the years. Some have been etched in memory, while most players have forgotten the others. Nevertheless, they each played a part in this epic saga.

With Chapter 3 in full swing, gamers can expect to see more live events soon. However, before welcoming the present, it's time to look back at some of the most loved and disappointing live events from the old chapters.

Four enjoyable Fortnite live events that are impossible to forget

1) The Final Showdown

The Final Showdown occurred during Chapter 1 Season 9. The Devourer went up against the Mecha during this live event. Although the robot lost an arm to the creature, it finally managed to defeat it by driving its sword into the beast.

2) The Blast-Off

The Blast-Off event is considered the first live event in Fortnite. It took place during Chapter 1 Season 4, and shaped the storyline. The Visitor, a member of the Seven, launched the rocket and created numerous rifts across the map.

3) The Device

The Device was the first live event for Fortnite Chapter 2. When Midas tried to break the Loop, it hit back by flooding the island. According to loopers, the event was one of the most important in the game's history.

4) Chapter 2 end-of-season

The Chapter 2 live event was something beyond spectacular. Agent Jones was rescued, The Foundation's identity was revealed, and the Cube Queen was defeated, for now. As far as live events go, this was packed to the brim with excitement.

Three Fortnite live events that were rather disappointing

1) The Cube Sinking

During Chapter 1 Season 5, Kevin rolled into the water, turning it purple and bouncy. While it did set up a chain of events for the game, the live event wasn't spectacular at all.

2) Ice Storm

The Ice Storm or Ice King event blanketed the island with snow during Chapter 1 Season 7. After the massive build-up, players felt that the event fell somewhat short of being exciting. A lot more could have been added to it.

3) Live At Risky Reels

When it comes to the least favorite events in Fortnite, Live at Risky Reels wins first prize. While it wasn't bad, the event was rather dull. Users expected a full-scale live event but got an interactable quiz and a scene from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: The list is in no particular order, and the article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Ravi Iyer