5 best Fortnite Reload weapons you can use in-game

The Fortnite Reload weapons pool differs from the Chapter 5 Season 3 collection and includes some fan favorites from OG Fortnite. It is a 40-player game mode that brings back some of the most iconic Chapter 1 locations, including Tilted Towers and Retail Row. It has received quite a positive reception from the Fortnite community so far.

With that said, here are the five best Fortnite Reload weapons players can use in the game.

Note: This list is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinion.

Lever Action Shotgun and four other best Fortnite Reload weapons

1) Pump shotgun

Pump Shotgun (Image via Epic Games)

The Pump shotgun is arguably the most popular Fortnite weapon ever. Its reliability and versatility remain unmatched despite the litany of shotguns available in-game. This weapon resonates with players who like straightforward mechanics and invokes nostalgia in Fortnite veterans.

The Pump Shotgun's ability to deliver devastating blows with high precision makes it undoubtedly one of the best Fortnite Reload weapons. The Chapter 5 Season 3 weapon pool includes a slightly modified version of this weapon, i.e, the Hammer Pump Shotgun.

2) Hunting Rifle

Hunting Rifle (Image via Epic Games)

The Hunting Rifle is an excellent long-range weapon in Fortnite. Not only does it have a nostalgia factor, the firearm is also one of the most precise in the game. For beginners who have seen the Hunting Rifle for the first time following the release of Fortnite Reload, this is a must-try weapon.

It comes in four rarities: Uncommon, Rare, Epic, and Legendary. While Uncommon and Rare ones can be found in ground loot and chests quite often, Epic and Legendary can only be obtained from the Supply Drops.

3) Lever Action Shotgun

Lever Action Shotgun (Image via Epic Games)

The Lever Action Shotgun is an interesting addition to Fortnite Reload. It was first introduced during Chapter 2 Season 5 and featured in five rarities: Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, and Legendary.

This weapon has a small yet accurate range, with a moderate fire rate. Its Damage Falloff isn't affected until five meters, which is quite impressive for a shotgun. It also allows players to swiftly switch to a secondary weapon, making it one of the best Fortnite Reload firearms in close combat.

4) Infantry Rifle

Infantry Rifle (Image via Epic Games)

The Infantry Rifle is a highly skill-based weapon that is renowned for its accuracy and high damage. It is one of the most notable OG weapons which was picked quite often in the competitive scene. It has a medium-range and semi-automatic fire mechanism that allows well-placed shots.

This weapon comes in five rarities: Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, and Legendary. With the alleged addition of Duos and Trios in Fortnite Reload, this weapon will be a great choice for players with impeccable aim.

5) Tactical Submachine Gun

Tactical Submachine Gun (Image via Epic Games)

Among Fortnite Reload weapons, the Tactical Submachine Gun stands out for its rapid-fire and close-range combat effectiveness. It is one of the oldest weapons in Fortnite and is highly favored for its fast pace and consistent damage. We can also expect this weapon to be added to the loot pool of this year's Fortnite OG event, featuring Chapter 2 Season 2.

This weapon comes in four rarities: Uncommon, Rare, Epic, and Legendary. All of these can be found anywhere from ground loot and Chests to Supply Drops. This is one of the best secondary Fortnite Reload weapons to use alongside Lever Action and Pump Shotgun.

