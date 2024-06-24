Fortnite leaks suggest Duos and Trios coming to Reload 

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, it would seem that Duos and Trios are coming to Reload. The information was obtained by veteran leaker/data-miner iFireMonkey. It would seem that the game's script, Fortnite Reload has support for Duos and Trios. As such, Epic Games could decide to add these to the game once enough user feedback has been obtained.

As of this writing, Fortnite Reload only supports one mode - Squads, but that could change in the future. That being said, the addition of Duos and Trios in Fortnite Reload would spice up the competition. It would mean more teams on the map at any given time, as well as players having to survive until their teammate is back in action.

Is Epic Games planning to add in Solos for Fortnite Reload?

Unfortunately, there is nothing to suggest that Epic Games is planning to add in Solos. Since nothing has been mentioned in the script, there's no point in wishful thinking. Of course, it could be added in the future, but for the moment, it's best to bank on Duos and Trios being added.

Fortnite leaks also hint at numerous weapons scheduled to release in Fortnite Reload

Aside from new modes, based on the information provided by Fortnite leaker/data-miner Wensoing, Fortnite Reload will get more weapons. Here is the list:

Thunder Shotgun

Twin Mag SMG

Striker Burst Rifle

MK-7 Assault Rifle

Mammoth Pistol

Grenade Launcher

Rapid Fire SMG

Some of these weapons are recent additions to the Metaverse, while others are old. Nevertheless, they do provide players with a lot of options to choose from. They will likely be rotated in and out of the loot pool at pre-planned intervals. This again, will make players change their playstyle to better suit these new weapons.

There is also talk of OG mythic weapons being added to Fortnite Reload, but again, there is no concrete timeline in place. With the mode just being added to the game, developers will take their time and collect feedback before making any major changes.

