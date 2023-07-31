5 Fortnite collabs that went completely unnoticed

Fortnite has done numerous collaborations over the past few years with celebrities and brands of every caliber. Most of them received a lot of attention and left a lasting impact in-game and, at times, on the storyline. However, the latter is a very rare scenario as such. Nevertheless, these collaborations help nurture and grow the community as a whole and make it more inclusive.

While collaborations are amazing, not all receive as much attention as they should. Despite being popular within their community, they are mainly unknown in-game. Some merely exist, while others barely get the recognition that they deserve.

Hot Marat (Wreck-It Ralph) and four other Fortnite collaborations that went completely unnoticed

5) Hot Marat (Emote)

The Hot Marat Emote released 1000 days ago!

The Hot Marat was an Emote that was given out for free during Chapter 1 Season 6. While freebies are always welcome, most players had no idea why they were getting a free Emote in the first place. To this day, most players are unaware that this was a collaboration between Epic Games and Wreck-It Ralph.

For the most part, it felt like a footnote rather than anything of value. That said, the Emote has not been featured in the Fortnite Item Shop since November 25, 2018. There are no plans for a full-blown collaboration, so it will likely remain vaulted forever.

4) Guggimon

Guggimon is an Epic rarity Outfit that was added to the game in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. It was part of the Seasonal Battle Pass. Given the prevalent alien theme at the time, most players assumed that the Outfit was part of the storyline. Since it looked very alien, it made a lot of sense. However, as it turns out, Guggimon was no ordinary Outfit.

Superplastic owns Guggimon and Janky (who are both present in-game). It's a company that specializes in creating animated synthetic celebrities, designer toys, and apparel. Despite this being a huge deal back in the day, not many fans took note of it. As stated, for most players, this was just another alien-looking Outfit.

3) Segway Tour

There are dozens of Traversal Emotes in Fortnite. Thus, no one thought much of it when a new one called Segway Tour was introduced to the game in Chapter 3 Season 2 via the Seasonal Battle Pass. Given that this was not the first one by a long shot, it was taken at face value, but as it turns out, there's a lot more at play than meets the eye.

The Segway is a registered trademark of Segway Inc., which is the company responsible for creating the self-balancing personal transporter device named Segway. Thus, the Segway Tour Emote was actually a collaboration between Epic Games and the company. While the Emote itself is pretty impressive, most players are unaware of this neat little fun fact.

2) "This is Fine" (Emote)

The This is Fine Emote was added to Fortnite in Chapter 4 Season 3 via the Seasonal Battle Pass. The Emote in question is rather cool as clouds appear over the character's head when used, and fire spontaneously breaks out in and around them. Given the art style used to create it, the Emote looks amazing in-game irrespective of the setting.

Most players assume that this Emote is the brainchild of Epic Games, but they would be wrong. The Emote in question originates from K.C. Green's Gunshow comic #648. The entire strip is filled with satire, and as such, the "This is Fine" statement contrasts the setting in which it is being said. That said, it's one of the most popular Emotes in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3.

1) It: Chapter Two

FortniteFanaticFan @FortniteFanat19 has appeared in pleasant park. That the evil clown pennywise is near and he will be taking over the island so beware! #epicgames #redballoon #pleasantpart #pennywise #itchapter2 pic.twitter.com/BFbKJEl5tD The "red balloon"has appeared in pleasant park. That the evil clown pennywise is near and he will be taking over the island so beware! #fortnite #fortnite xIt #event @FortniteGame @EpicGames @ITMovieOfficial 🤡

In Fortnite Chapter 1 Season X (10), red balloons were scattered around the map next to sewer drains. This was odd at the time, but players did not make much of it as the game is home to everything wild and wacky. The game was based on a time loop that lasted 22 minutes, so seeing a red balloon was normal.

As it turns out, this was part of a collaboration with the movie franchise "It." Although no cosmetics or characters were added to the game, players could hear laughter whenever they would pop one of these balloons. Despite the pop-culture reference, not many realized that collaboration was ongoing. Most people don't even remember that this happened in 2019.