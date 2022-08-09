5 Fortnite emotes that players are embarrassed to use

Emotes are a fun way for loopers to communicate in Fortnite. They can be used to showcase emotions and gesture different actions. Some are even used to taunt opponents that have been defeated. Nevertheless, emotes are a necessary evil as they are entertaining and allow Epic Games to make some money on the sidelines.

That being said, not all of them stand the test of time. Some go out of fashion, while others simply fall short of being able to keep players entertained. On the flipside of things, some simply become too embarrassing to use in the game.

Most players are too embarrassed to use these emotes in Fortnite

1) Ninja Style

Ninja Style made its debut in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1. It's part of the Ninja Bundle, which is an Icon Series cosmetic set modeled after Richard Tyler Blevins. The set broke sales records and made the streamer quite a fortune via his SAC code. However, while the set was amazing, the emote was not.

It looked cool and was in fashion when it was first added to the game, but things got stale after a few months. Having a character move their hands about from side to side is not really something that's worth showcasing. Eventually, it went from being cool to cringy, and is one of the most embarrassing emotes present in the game.

2) It's Go Time

The It's Go Time emote suggests that something crazy is about to happen. Perhaps the character will do a backflip or something exciting. However, it's just them trying to control and stop their bladders from bursting — which is rather weird given that there is no shortage of Porta-Potties in Fortnite.

It was added to the game in Chapter 1 Season 6 and could be obtained by unlocking tier 46 on the Battle Pass. Since it was added to the game during the "OG'' days, it can be said that it was amusing, but it just became embarrassing with the passage of time.

3) Boneless

Back in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 4, an emote known as Boneless was added to the Item Shop. It sold for 500 V-Bucks, and at the time it was the bee's knees in the game. Every second player had the emote and used it whenever possible; however, the charm soon faded.

While flapping hands about doing an emote is entertaining, there's no long-term value to be found. Once done a couple of times, there's nothing new to see. While it can be debated that it's useful while taunting downed players, not many have it in their in-game lockers given its age.

4) Paws And Claws

This emote was released in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2. It can only be obtained by unlocking tier 59 on the Battle Pass. Despite being an exclusive at the time, a lot of players got their hands on it. It became a trend for a while and was very popular within the community.

However, as it goes with trends, they tend to get out of fashion soon. The same fate befell this emote, and it became cringy soon enough. After a while, seeing a human-sized character do cat-strokes mid-air is not entertaining in the least.

5) Fandangle

Fandangle was introduced in Fortnite during Chapter 1 Season 8. Based on information from numerous Item Shop trackers, it was last available for purchase 901 days ago. This makes it one of the rarest emotes loopers can have in their lockers. Unfortunately, it's also one of the most embarrassing.

The emote created quite a buzz in the game when it was first released. Everyone was doing the Fandangle and life was good. However, things haven't remained the same for too long. After a while, it got boring as watching characters flop their hands about became mundane.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan