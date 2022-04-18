5 Fortnite pickaxes as of 2022 that smack harder than Will Smith

The popular battle royale title Fortnite is known for its extraordinary gameplay design and outlook, which also includes a wide range of items and emotes. These can either be rewards gained from completing challenges or quests, or simply purchased from the Item Shop. Having such a healthy variety of cosmetics from different franchises and genres certainly makes the game more diverse and user-friendly.

The pickaxe (harvesting tool) is a vital element in the game, not only allowing players to collect resources but to also deal minor damage in a pinch. Due to the progressive years of Fortnite, the community has seen the introduction of various pickaxes to their favorite title. However, some of them provide an unfair advantage to players and are deemed pay-to-win by the community.

5 Fortnite pickaxes as of 2022 that smacks harder than Will Smith

1) Assassin's Creed Strike Pickaxe

Available for 1800 V-Bucks, a skin of the iconic assassin Ezio Auditore from the Assassin's Creed franchise is present in the Item Shop. With an inbuilt pickaxe (quite similar to the hidden blade) significantly smaller than the traditional pickaxe, it allows loopers to see much more while equipped, giving wielders a bit of an unfair advantage.

2) Leviathan Axe Pickaxe

Leviathan Axe is a Gaming Legends Series harvesting tool, inspired by Sony's God Of War Franchise, that can be purchased from the Item Shop for 1000 V-Bucks. It can also be purchased as part of the Kratos Bundle worth 2200 V-Bucks. It gained massive popularity when mainstream pro Fortnite players began using it and was later deemed a highly pay-to-win pickaxe as it was much faster and with less input delay.

3) Catwoman's Grappling claw

Catwoman's Grappling Claw was available in the Item Shop for 800 V-Bucks in Chapter 2 Season 6 and was a part of the Batman Zero Point set. It was discovered that the pickaxe had no input delay at all, giving players a serious advantage even with considerably high ping. Pros like Mongraal and Bugha use this pickaxe due to its broken nature.

4) Orbital Abductor pickaxe

The new Orbital Abductor pickaxe, when released in Chapter 2 Season 7, was game-breaking, as it had more hit marker damage on opponents and was faster. The pickaxe was rather easy to get as it only cost 800 V-Bucks and was part of the Opening Act set released in Fortnite.

The key unfair element that the pickaxe had was that it could inform loopers if enemy players were nearby. Although it was designed to react to music, it even reacted to footsteps and crouching, due to a strange technical error.

5) Bash Burner

The Bash Burner is an epic variety harvesting tool released in Chapter 2 Season 4. It was also redeemable from the Punk outfit set, which was available for 1600 V-Bucks. It was last seen 96 days ago and was already banned from competitive matches due to the unfair advantage it gives to players. It had a lesser than average delay and was comparatively faster than any other pickaxe due to its design.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

Edited by Atul S