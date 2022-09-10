5 Fortnite players who are almost unbeatable

Averaging more than 2 million players daily, Fortnite is one of the most played online multiplayer video games in the world. Given the hefty size of its player base, it is obvious that the game has a group of elite players who are far better than their peers.

Epic Games recognizes such players and provides them with an appropriate platform to display their unmatched talent and skills. The developers host a plethora of in-game competitions across different classes and categories, with the most prominent of these being the Fortnite Competitive Series (FNCS).

FNCS is Epic Games' annual esports competition where professional gamers from all across the globe compete for the coveted title of World Champion. FNCS is one of the world's biggest esports events and has given the game some of its best players. In this listicle, we'll take a look at five such Fortnite players who are almost unbeatable.

JannisZ, EpikWhale, and other Fortnite players who are at the top of their game

1) Bugha

Kyle Giersdorf, popularly known as Bugha, is one of the best Fortnite players in the world. A household name in the competitive scene, Bugha has amassed more than $3,500,000 from competitive Fortnite alone and enjoys the grand title of being the first-ever Fortnite World Champion.

Bugha currently plays for Sentinels Esports and maintains his reputation as one of the best Fortnite players on the planet. With more than 4 million Twitch followers and 5 million YouTube subscribers, these credentials are more than enough to establish him as an undefeatable player.

2) EpikWhale

Shane Cotton, otherwise known as EpikWhale in the pro gaming scene, is one of the top players on Fortnite's 2022 roster and is currently the highest earning player of the year. Interestingly, he has been actively competing in professional Fortnite for over four years now.

He currently plays for TSM and competes predominantly in the North American (East) region. His Power Ranking (PR) for 2022 is 53261 and his latest competition was Solo Cash Cup: Chapter 3 Season 3, from which he garnered 340 PR points.

3) TaySon

Tai "TaySon" Starčič is one of the best players from the EU region. Straight out of Slovenia, TaySon is the biggest professional esports player from the small country. In competitive circles, he is regarded as a seasoned veteran and is revered for his unmatched skill set.

With over 47000 Power Ranking points in 2022 itself, he has earned over $200,000 this year. Currently a member of Falcon Esport.EU's roster, TaySon's latest feat includes earning 425 PR points in Solo Cash Cup: Chapter 3 Season 3 - week 5.

4) JannisZ

Yet another star from the EU region, Jannis Matwin, better known as JannisZ, is one of the best Fortnite players from Germany. Despite being one of the youngest professional players, JannisZ has amassed more than $600,000 from competitive gaming. With 7000 Power Ranking points, he recently claimed the FNCS: C3 S3 EU (Trios).

Besides this, JannisZ also fared well in the Duo Cash Cup: C3 S3. He has managed to place in all the top four ranks of the cup. He finished in the top position at week 6 of the Cup with 1100 Power Ranking points.

5) Aqua

Competing since the year of 2018, Dawid Wang, better known as Aqua, has emerged as the second highest earning Fortnite competitive player. In the 2019 World Cup, he took home a whopping $2,100,000. Aqua hails from Austria and is one of the biggest esports athlete from the EU region.

Although he hasn't been very active in the Chapter 3 Season 3 competitive scene, he crushed it in FNCS Chapter 3 Season 2 EU (Duos), where he placed 1st and took home $150,000. He has over 450K Twitch followers and 300K YouTube subscribers.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S