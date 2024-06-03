5 Fortnite skins that the community wants added in Chapter 5 

Fortnite has no shortage when it comes to its skins and cosmetics, as these customization options have become the heart and soul of the game. Using these outfits, players can express themselves on the battlefield to their heart's desire, especially when in pursuit of a Victory Royale. Now, players have racked up an interesting list of outfits and skins that they would like to see evidenced in the game.

This is showcased in a recent Reddit post shared by u/According-Yogurt6471, where the player posed the interesting question of what skins players want in the game but are not likely to be added to the game. Needless to say, the post attracted some interesting answers, and this article will break down all the community's picks for the outfits they want to be added to Chapter 5.

Note: The choices in this article are purely based on the community's responses to the Reddit post and do not reflect the writer's opinions in any way.

Fortnite community wants these five skins to be added in Chapter 5

Bugs Bunny

Bugs Bunny (Image via Warner Bros.)

Bugs Bunny, the iconic rabbit character from Looney Tunes, would definitely make for a fitting addition to the Fortnite universe. While the character's design and dimensions could make it difficult for Bugs to exist within the game's world, Epic Games has never shied away from bringing unique character models to the game, as evidenced by Peter Griffin and The Giant Chicken skins.

It is also interesting to note that LeBron James is already a part of the game's library, so if a Space Jam collaboration happens down the line, Bugs Bunny would be a worthy candidate for a skin.

Samus Aran

Samus Aran (Image via Nintendo)

One of the most asked-for collaborations to this day, a Fortnite x Samus Aran collaboration would be a dream come true for not just fans of the Battle Royale phenomenon but also Nintendo, bringing the infamous space bounty hunter to the Island.

However, as stated previously by none other than Donald Mustard himself, the collaboration is not likely to happen anytime soon, primarily due to Nintendo being extremely protective of the rights to their characters.

Spawn

Spawn (Image via Image Comics)

A relatively lesser-known character but iconic in his own right, Image Comics' Spawn being introduced to the Island would definitely be a highlight for fans of the character.

With Spawn's ties to the mystical side of things and being one of the most powerful characters in his universe, the character has gained prominence in pop culture and would make for an interesting addition to Fortnite's long list of comic book icons.

Furiosa

Furiosa (Image via Warner Bros.)

The titular character of the recently released blockbuster Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Furiosa has been hinted at in the game since back in Chapter 2 Season 6. With the wasteland theme of Chapter 5 Season 3, players were hoping to see this beloved character in the Wrecked Battle Pass.

However, Furiosa was nowhere to be seen when Chapter 5 Season 3 dropped, and while Epic Games has not further hinted at the character making an appearance this season, it would make the most sense to introduce her in a setting where she feels at home.

Hellboy

Hell boy (Image via IMDb)

Hellboy, as a character, has gone through many different iterations over the years, not just in comic books but even in films, with the character receiving an underwhelming reboot film not too long ago.

Hellboy's introduction to the game would definitely be a landmark moment for many players, especially fans who have grown to love the character through not just the comics but also the Ron Perlman movies.

