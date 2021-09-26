5 Fortnite skins that may never come back to the game

Skins in Fortnite are one of the most significant aspects of the game. Even though the developers may bring back several skins from the past to the Item Shop, there are some that may never feature in the game again. As such, gamers are always on the look out to buy some amazing cosmetics and flaunt them in the game.

There are several methods to get hold of Fortnite cosmetics. Gamers can either buy them from the Item Shop or unlock them from the Battle Pass. Additionally, several collaboration events take place that offer exclusive skins in the game.

Rarest cosmetics in Fortnite that players may never get to acquire again

5) Sub Commander

The Sub Commander outfit is one of the oldest in the game and only a handful of gamers have it in their collection. This skin was added way back in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 3 and gamers who had linked their Fortnite account to Twitch were eligible to claim it.

Fortnite was in its early days then and not many gamers used to stream at the time. Therefore, only OG Fortnite gamers own this outfit.

4) Omega

The Omega outfit was probably the first cosmetic to hint at future superhero collaborations in Fortnite. This Epic outfit was released way back in Fortnite Season 4.

The marvelous outfit, draped in black with neon streaks, was featured in the Battle Pass and was placed at Tier 100. Grinding for XP was quite a tedious task back then and hence only a handful of gamers were able to unlock it in the game.

3) Renegade Raider

I Talk Server @ITalkServer If you started playing fortnite back in season 1 and you had no idea these skins would never return, would you buy them? 🤔 If you started playing fortnite back in season 1 and you had no idea these skins would never return, would you buy them? 🤔 https://t.co/i2X1djOujq

The oldest cosmetic on the list is the Renegade Raider which is also the rarest and will probably never come to Fortnite.

The Renegade Raider was one of the first skins to be introduced in the game. Back in 2017, when Fortnite was taking baby steps, the developers rolled out the Renegade Raider outfit as Tier 20 Battle Pass skin.

The cosmetic hasn't been featured in any season since and it is highly unlikely that it'll make a return to the game.

2) The Galaxy skin

The Galaxy outfit is a 'collaboration cosmetic' that was released in Fortnite. The developers partnered with Samsung and it was revealed that gamers who had purchased the Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy Tab S4 devices would be eligible to attain the particular skin.

Although another recent collaboration took place between Epic and Samsung, the cosmetic released was an entirely new one. Hence, it might be safe to state that the Galaxy outfit may never be re-launched in Fortnite again.

1) Black Knight

FaZe Maltz @TheMaltzAssault Man… throwback to the days when I was excited about unlocking Black Knight 😓



Who else was playing Fortnite this early? Man… throwback to the days when I was excited about unlocking Black Knight 😓



Who else was playing Fortnite this early? https://t.co/uiQ6BHUViS

One of the most iconic outfits released by Epic, the Black Knight was released as part of the Battle Pass of Chapter 1 Season 2. Only gamers who managed to reach Tier 70 could unlock the cosmetic skin for themselves.

The rarity of this outfit is due to the fact that not many gamers were able to break through to the Tier 70 mark. The outfit has been away from the game ever since, and it is believed that the Black Knight probably won't feature in the game again.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan