5 Fortnite streamers who lost their cool during a stream

Being eliminated during a Fortnite match is frustrating. At times, losing is inevitable even after having the high ground, better gear, and a clear, distinct advantage. This is made worse because 100s if not 1,000s of people are watching it on a livestream.

While most content creators and streamers gracefully accept defeat and move on, a few don't take it too well. They get riled up about being eliminated and rage-quit soon after.

These Fortnite streamers couldn't keep their cool during a match

5) Fall from grace

Timothy "TimTheTatman'' is no stranger to rage-quitting matches. However, in this particular instance, it's unclear if the game's mechanics went haywire or if his placement was off.

After attempting to high-rush his opponent, he decided to drop down to ground level and build. Unfortunately, the placement didn't match. This led to him falling down and being eliminated at the 1:55 minute mark.

4) World Cup blow out

A streamer known as MrSavageM lost his cool on a livestream during a Fortnite match. After being outplayed by his opponent, he thumps his computer table and says this:

"F**king hell dude. Oh my god, (thumps the table again). I'm so done."

While losing a match is not really a big deal, he lost during the Fortnite World Cup qualifier round. Given the cash prize that was on the line, being eliminated was not going to be digested easily.

3) Brute-alized

Jack “CouRageJD '' is a well-known name and figurehead in the gaming community. However, after being eliminated by a BRUTE, he rage-quit a $400,000 tournament. After quitting, he turned to TimTheTatman and proceeded to vent on the livestream. Here's what he had to say:

"I can’t find anyone that likes these. There’s no actual reasoning behind this. I’m not playing anymore, bro. I’m off this game. I’m sorry, Tim. I’m not playing anymore today."

2) Virtual Rage Quit

A player/streamer by the name of MidDFlanders is quite possibly the best rage-quitter in Fortnite. After claiming an elimination within the storm, he soon discovered that the safe zone was out of reach.

With only a few hit points left and with no healing supplies, not much time was left. Rather than pressing Alt+F4 to exit the match, the player does the Rage Quit emote and virtually smashes the controller in-game.

1) Chairs don't hit back

After being outplayed by an opponent in a box-fight, most people simply call it quits or return to the lobby. However, for one individual, being eliminated was not an acceptable outcome.

As soon as his opponent shoots him dead, he punches his monitor with fury and then proceeds to get up and walk away. After pacing about for a bit, he returns to the chair and takes a swing at it as well, only to miss and fall.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi