5 most iconic Fortnite locations we all miss

The only thing constant in Fortnite is change. Every season, the island undergoes changes and certain locations tend to be replaced or modified. This holds true for both Landmarks and POIs. This trend has been ongoing since the start of the Battle Royale and will likely continue. Certain locations become popular and transition into being fan-favorites.

Months, and at times, years after the Landmark or POI is removed, players still think about them and all the good times they had landing there. These locations were so popular that they have been remade by fans in Creative Mode as well. Having said that, based on popular vote from community members, here are five iconic locations that are sorely missed in Fortnite.

Daily Bugle and four other iconic Fortnite locations that everyone misses

1) Daily Bugle

The Daily Bugle was by far one of the most impressive locations to have been featured on the island. It was added in at the start of Fortnite Chapter 3 and became an instant hit. It was part of the collaboration with Spider-Man and stayed on the island late into Chapter 3 Season 3. What made this location amazing was the verticality it offered. Players could use Ziplines to travel from one side of the POi to the other.

In terms of loot, it had more loot than players knew what to do with. A Squad of players could easily gear-up by looting the location. In fact, the POI was so popular that it even played a role in the storyline in Chapter 3. But perhaps the main reason why it's missed is because players would destroy the entire POI using Titan Tanks. It was one of the must-do things back in the day.

2) Catty Corner

Catty Corner was first added to the island at the start of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3. With the season focusing on factions and such, this POI became the home for Kit. This character was a NPC Boss and would be accompanied by Henchmen who served as bodyguards. This is similar to how Highcard and his bodyguards spawn on the island in the current season.

Throughout Chapter 2, the POI went through some minor iterations until it was finally lost when the island flipped over during The End live-event. For the duration of time that Catty Corner was on the island, it was a decent drop location for most players. In Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5, players could also land here to talk to Kit, who had by then gone from an NPC Boss to a regular NPC.

3) Misty Meadows

Misty Meadows was one of the most happening POIs back in Fortnite Chapter 2. Throughout the course of the chapter, it went through numerous iterations with the final change occurring in Chapter 2 Season 8. After a part of the Kymera Mothership crashed into the POI, it looked rather ransacked. Nevertheless, the lakeside view stayed pristine until corruption began appearing later on in the season.

The most iconic part of this POI was the tower that was located in the center of the tiny town. It was a good lookout position and allowed players to touchdown faster. Losing this POI was not easy and many within the community did not like the idea of it being gone forever. Although it was lost eventually, perhaps another version of it exists somewhere in the metaverse.

4) Weather Station

Weather Station was not a POI, but it was extremely popular in Chapter 2. Over the course of the chapter, it began a hot-drop location in its own right. While this Landmark did become the center of attraction for many reasons, it wasn't until Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 that it became truly a hot-spot. J.B. Chimpanski, leader of the War Effort faction was featured as an NPC in this Landmark.

Players could interact with him to purchase a Rail Gun if needed. Before J.B. Chimpanski, another character known as Zenith, was located at this Landmark. Sadly, he was not friendly by any means and was hostile towards players. Thankfully, it did not take much to put him out of commission for the duration of the match.

5) The Yacht

Back in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2, The Yacht became a go-to Landmark in-game. Although there was not much there to gather in terms of loot, it had a certain charm of its own. Given that it was owned by Midas and contained memorabilia related to the character, players enjoyed visiting it. If nothing else they could live the high-life for a brief moment in-game and own their very own private yacht.

Things got more interesting later on when Deadpool took over The Yacht. He trashed the Landmark by vandalizing everything that belonged to Midas. For a while, the Landmark became a hot-drop location as everyone wanted a chance to meet the Deadpool NPC Boss in Fortnite. Who knows, with the new Deadpool movie coming out next year, perhaps the NPC will make a return.

