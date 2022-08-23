5 most popular Fortnite streamers (& where they're now)

Over the years, as Fortnite has grown more popular, content creation surrounding the game has also grown. For a while, streamers and creators were gaining popularity alongside the title as it rose to the top of the gaming industry.

That has since plateaued, as the game is still popular, but streaming it and making content for it is not as much.

That has led to many former Fortnite players moving on from the game, though not all of them stay away. For whatever reason, many need a break, even those nearly synonymous with it.

Here are some of the most prominent streamers of all time who arguably got their break thanks to the battle royale, and they may or may not still be playing the game today.

Fortnite streamers: What are these five up to these days?

5) Cloakzy

For a long time, Cloakzy's content was largely about Epic Games' incredible battle royale game. This wasn't surprising, as everyone trying to make a name for themselves played it.

Eventually, Cloakzy moved on and is now mostly known for streaming Warzone. His YouTube channel has tons of recent videos, and almost none of them are about Fortnite.

It's no surprise that he branched out and never looked back because that's what many streamers do. Their opinions and tastes change, and as a result, so does their content.

4) Myth

One of the top streamers out there (Image via Myth)

Myth, formerly a member of TSM, has long been a premier name in the gaming world and, as many top gamers do, was a big Fortnite player. He has had some ups and downs but has remained loyal to the title despite branching out and trying new things.

He's one of the rare streamers who truly play different games and dedicates attention to all of them.

3) Tfue

For a long time, Tfue and Ninja were rivals in Fortnite and considered the two best players out there. The former routinely made his opponents look silly and took home victories left and right, all without even wearing a skin.

His lack of skin made him notorious in the community, but eventually, he stopped playing entirely. Tfue has since returned after teasing fans about it a few times. He's now playing regularly again and recently set a new world record.

2) NICKMERCS

For a long time, NICKMERCS was among the best Fortnite players. During the title's prime years, nearly everyone played it, so anyone who made content or streamed video games was in on it.

That was true for NICKMERCS, as he rose to fame mainly playing it. Slowly, he began to move away from the game, sadly.

Now, looking at his YouTube channel will show just what he's up to: Call of Duty Warzone. It's pretty much the only game he plays these days.

1) Ninja

Ninja is easily the most prominent Fortnite streamer and probably the most famous streamer in general. He rose to fame alongside the battle royale game and was its most prominent player for a long time.

His passion for the title eventually faded, as it does for many who play it so much, and he moved on to other games, namely Valorant. However, he recently returned to the game and has been a steady presence in the community ever since.

It's not the only game he plays, but it is one of his top games. His pages, the community, and Fortnite itself are better for it.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

