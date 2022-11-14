Fortnite Chapter 4 has been confirmed and with it, a plethora of new items and mechanics are headed to the metaverse. While many users are not ready to say goodbye to Chapter 3 yet, the storyline waits for no one.

HYPEX, a well-known leaker, has presented a list of things that will be introduced to the game when Chapter 4 begins, or gradually over the course of the first season. With that said, here are the top-5 things to look forward to in Fortnite Chapter 4.

- Motorcycles We have 5 MAJOR leaked things that will most likely release in Fortnite's Chapter 4 this December 3rd, or throughout Season 1- Unreal Editor for Fortnite / UEFN (Creative 2.0)- New cosmetic type (Codename: Apparel)- Rideable flying animals- First person mode- Motorcycles We have 5 MAJOR leaked things that will most likely release in Fortnite's Chapter 4 this December 3rd, or throughout Season 1 🔥- Unreal Editor for Fortnite / UEFN (Creative 2.0)- New cosmetic type (Codename: Apparel)- Rideable flying animals- First person mode- Motorcycles https://t.co/LmUX15yaKL

UEFN and four other things to look forward to in Fortnite Chapter 4

1) Unreal Editor for Fortnite / UEFN (Creative 2.0)

Possibly Tim Sweeney @TimSweeneyEpic @HYPEX Sorry folks, the team is working super hard, but the Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) has been delayed to late January 2023. @HYPEX Sorry folks, the team is working super hard, but the Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) has been delayed to late January 2023.

Out of all the new things coming to Fortnite Chapter 4, Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) is the elephant in the room. This is one of the largest software updates coming to the game and will revolutionize the Creative mode. It's filled to the brim with new features that will allow creators to go above and beyond their current creative limitations.

As per the conversation that took place between veteran leaker HYPEX and Tim Sweeney, the update will go live roughly 45-50 days after Chapter 4 begins. Although the deadline has been extended a bit further, a few more days of waiting will not be much to endure.

2) New cosmetic type (Codename: Apparel)

HYPEX @HYPEX Fortnite began working on a new cosmetic type recently called "Apparel", and it looks like you'll be able to equip multiple items of it. No idea what "Apparel" means tho.. Fortnite began working on a new cosmetic type recently called "Apparel", and it looks like you'll be able to equip multiple items of it. No idea what "Apparel" means tho.. 👀

A few days ago, HYPEX mentioned that Epic Games began working on a brand new cosmetic type called Apparel. While this may sound straightforward, there's no telling what Apparel means. Since Epic Games has a habit of using random words as placeholders, even the leaker is unsure of what the new cosmetic type could be.

With that said, a few users are under the impression that this may be the long rumored gun/weapons charms that are finally coming to the game. Considering that other Battle Royale games have this cosmetic item, having it in Fortnite too makes a lot of sense. However, it'll be rash to jump to conclusions at the moment.

3) Rideable flying animals

HYPEX @HYPEX



You will be able to Boost & Idle. And it's most likely what that "Saddle" gappler-looking item is for. FORTNITE ARE WORKING ON RIDEABLE FLYING ANIMALSYou will be able to Boost & Idle. And it's most likely what that "Saddle" gappler-looking item is for. FORTNITE ARE WORKING ON RIDEABLE FLYING ANIMALS 🔥You will be able to Boost & Idle. And it's most likely what that "Saddle" gappler-looking item is for.

In late September, it was brought to HYPEX's attention that the developers were working on rideable flying animals. With helicopters and planes featured in-game, having rideable flying wildlife wouldn't be too outlandish. Based on the information provided, players will be able to boost and idly glide while using flying mounts.

While this may be a stretch, with Avatar: The Way of Water due for release on December 16, 2022, the new rideable flying wildlife may be part of the collaboration with the franchise. More concrete information on this should start appearing in and around the first week of December after Fortnite Chapter 4 begins. Until then, players will have to use their imagination.

4) First-person mode

HYPEX @HYPEX



This update Epic began working on some stuff about first person camera mode but there's no other info about it at the moment as it looks like it's still in early development. Would work REALLY well for the Zero Build Modes FIRST PERSON CAMERA IN FORTNITEThis update Epic began working on some stuff about first person camera mode but there's no other info about it at the moment as it looks like it's still in early development. Would work REALLY well for the Zero Build Modes FIRST PERSON CAMERA IN FORTNITE 🔥This update Epic began working on some stuff about first person camera mode but there's no other info about it at the moment as it looks like it's still in early development. Would work REALLY well for the Zero Build Modes 👀 https://t.co/PIRRmdLyp0

Another major highlight for Fortnite Chapter 4 is the first-person mode. Although there have been numerous ways to activate this in-game, it's never been official. Players often glitched into first-person from time to time, but were not able to use the mode as and when needed.

With the first-person mode officially coming to the game, it'll be interesting to see if Epic Games has a dedicated mode for the new POV. That said, it's also unknown if this new POV will be limited to Zero Build, given that the normal mode has building mechanics that will be rendered unusable in first-person.

5) Motorcycles

HYPEX @HYPEX



Epic began working on motorcycles recently which use the same animations as riding animals. It has 2 seats + you can boost & drift. Epic also added summer surfboards back but we don't know if it's for BR or Creative! UPCOMING MOTORCYCLE VEHICLEEpic began working on motorcycles recently which use the same animations as riding animals. It has 2 seats + you can boost & drift. Epic also added summer surfboards back but we don't know if it's for BR or Creative! UPCOMING MOTORCYCLE VEHICLE 🔥Epic began working on motorcycles recently which use the same animations as riding animals. It has 2 seats + you can boost & drift. Epic also added summer surfboards back but we don't know if it's for BR or Creative! https://t.co/0uxl8fWgRk

Motorcycles were supposed to be added in-game to celebrate No Sweat Summer, but nothing happened in the end. Despite the item being worked on well in advance, it never made it to the island. Hopefully, it'll be in the vehicle pool at the start of Fortnite Chapter 4.

According to HYPEX, the vehicle will use the same animation as riding animals. It will feature two seats, boost, and drift, which will likely make it the ideal mode of transportation for the solo and duos mode.

