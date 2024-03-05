5 things players are excited to see in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 starts on March 8, 2024, and the community is excited about the numerous possibilities. Given how much has changed since The Big Bang live event, Epic Games has raised the bar substantially. Due to this, players are now expecting even greater things from developers in the upcoming season. While there are teasers already in-game, the bulk of content that could be coming remains obscure.

Nevertheless, the community already has a wishlist of sorts that they want to be added to the game. While the list is based on wishful thinking, it has a few ideas that just may come to fruition sometime next season.

That being said, here are five things players want to see in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and rumors.

New Named Locations and Landmarks and four other things players are excited to see in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

1) New Named Locations and Landmarks

Epic Games is surely bound to add new Named Locations and Landmarks once Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 begins. Since the theme will revolve around Greek mythology, there is speculation that Mount Olympus may be added. Superior Summit would be the perfect place to feature this location.

Additionally, other points of interest (POIs), such as an underworld location and Atlantis, could fit in well. As mentioned, with the theme being inspired by Greek mythology, these are things the community would want to see added. Exploring them would be a dream come true for many fans.

2) Greek reskin for Peely

One of the most amusing things the community wants to see in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 is a Greek reskin for Peely. Given that he was kidnapped for most of the current season, having a Greek-looking banana would be cool. Peely likely wouldn't be the only one to get a do-over, though.

According to rumors, there is a chance of getting a Greek reskin for Fishstick as well. There is a statue of Fishstick wearing a toga and holding a trident in-game. This has caused many to believe that Epic Games is hinting at a new variation of the character.

3) Interesting collaborations

Collaborations are a big part of the game, and as such, Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 will likely feature some huge names. According to numerous leakers/data-miners such as iFireMonkey, HYPEX, and ShiinaBR, there will be a major collaboration with Avatar: The Last Airbender. It will reportedly feature challenges and a mini battle pass and be similar in scale to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration.

Another collaboration that could occur would be with Jujutsu Kaisen. Leakers/Data-miners recently found evidence of an upcoming tournament called the Jujutsu Kaisen Cup. However, they are not sure if things will pan out as the API could be changed as time progresses. If things come to fruition, more cosmetics from the anime will be added during Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

4) Kratos and/or Young Kratos Skin(s)

Kratos has been a part of the Metaverse for years now. He was introduced during Chapter 2 Season 5. Given his stature, he immediately became popular in the Battle Royale mode. However, the Kratos Skin has not seen the light of day for nearly three years. With Chapter 5 Season 2 being Greek mythology-themed, the community wants him back in the Item Shop.

If not Kratos, Young Kratos would suffice as well. With Charlie Wen (current CCO of Epic Games) having designed him, the community suspects a younger version of Kratos could be added to the game. He was also mentioned in a recent survey, which led to more players believing that this could come true.

5) Greek mythology-themed Battle Pass Skins

As luck would have it, thanks to the leaked Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass Skins, it's all but confirmed that they will be Greek mythology-themed. In fact, Epic Games has already officially teased/showcased one of them.

Given the clues in the image, it is none other than Zeus. Sadly, despite breaking down the first Chapter 5 Season 2 teaser (Zeus), nothing of value could be learned. The only noteworthy thing was the lightning bolt that was fashioned out of a constellation of stars and grenades that were dangling from his waist.

