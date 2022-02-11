5 most wanted Fortnite skins (& 5 that are now obsolete)

Fortnite skins are items gamers spend most of their in-game currencies on. Customization of in-game characters is quite common. Gamers make it a point to update their inventories with the latest items to stay in the trend.

Ever since 2017, Epic has developed hundreds of skins for Fortnite. Some of these cosmetics have survived the tests of time and are remembered even to this day. While some other skins have drowned in the memory and have become obsolete.

This article will reveal five skins that are in demand and five others that no one remembers.

Fortnite skins that everyone wants to have in the game

5) Black Knight

One of the earliest skins in Fortnite, the Black Knight, was available as a Battle Pass skin. The armored skin, along with glowing neon eyes, made it appear as horrific as it sounds. No doubt, the outfit is still wanted by several members of the community.

4) Special Forces

As the name suggests, this outfit resembles a special class of combat forces. The sleek design, along with the battle-ready outfit, was quite the eyecatcher for gamers. Everyone adores this outfit even to this day and wants to add it to their inventory.

3) Galaxy

This outfit was available through a promotional event with tech giants Samsung. The vibrant skin that featured neon streaks was esthetically pleasing and received admiration from the entire community.

2) Renegade Raider

One of the earliest skins to be released in Fortnite, the Renegade Raider is extremely rare and cannot be seen much in the game. Its rarity and simple design make it one of the most sought-after skins in the game.

1) Aerial Assault Trooper

Renegade Raider and the Aerial Assault Trooper are contemporary in-game skins and share similar characteristics regarding their rarity. The rough and tough outlook of this skin makes it quite desirable among gamers.

In-game skins that are obsolete now

5) Sugarplum

The arrival of the fairy skin in the game created quite an uproar. Gamers were immensely interested in this outfit and did not hesitate to spend their V-Bucks on it. However, it failed to live up to the expectations and has become a distant memory now.

4) Dire

Midas's ally, the Dire outfit, is based on a wolf and seems ferocious. The ruthless figurine of the beast attracted several buyers when it was released. Soon the charm faded away with the release of new exclusive skins, and Dire has gone down as one of the obsolete outfits in the game.

3) Moisty Merman

This outfit was extremely unattractive due to the bizarre designs. Despite that, some gamers opted to try it out in the game, even though it was for a short span of time. The skin soon disappeared from the game and is rarely seen in Fortnite.

2) Ragnarok

This skin was actually pretty good as it allowed gamers to upgrade the character at multiple levels. The final output was quite amazing and was enough to instill fear towards the opponent. It is a surprise that this iconic outfit lost its charm with time and can only be found in inventories nowadays.

1) Bendie

This outfit is quite fun to use as it is immensely flexible and can move in almost every direction. However, the community kind of discarded this skin, and since then, it has been away from the game.

