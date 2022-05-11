6 Fortnite rumors that actually came true

Given how vast the community is, hype goes far in Fortnite. Certain content creators and leakers often talk about upcoming content through rumors or leaks.

While leaks have some evidence to support them, rumors are often based on insiders and unknown sources. Such being the case, many of them fail to come to fruition. However, many do come true. After months in the making, seeing them in-game creates a hype level unlike anything else.

These Fortnite rumors that came true were some of the most hype in recent times

6) Spider-Man

Towards the latter part of 2021, rumors began spreading of a crossover featuring Spider-Man. However, due to complications related to IP, there was no guarantee of anything coming to fruition.

Thankfully, to everyone's surprise, when Epic Games leaked the Chapter 3 Season 1 trailer, Spider-Man was the center of attraction. He carried the entire battle pass, and his Mythic stood out from the crowd.

5) Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch

carrot scraps @CarrotScraps



This is why Fortnite is a gift that we must treasure! A lightsaber duel between Doctor Strange and Wanda Maximoff…This is why Fortnite is a gift that we must treasure! A lightsaber duel between Doctor Strange and Wanda Maximoff… This is why Fortnite is a gift that we must treasure! 😂 https://t.co/AaeVsmIbuK

Ever since WandaVision aired, fans have been hounding Epic Games for her skin. Additionally, they've also been requesting developers for Doctor Strange. Given how these characters are in the MCU, a crossover made a lot of sense.

After countless rumors, both skins have finally been added to the game in the current season. It's only a matter of time now before Vision is added in.

4) Dwayne Johnson as The Foundation

Ako | Fortnite News @FNChiefAko



is The Foundation



He also teased a The Seven Themed Pistol and possibly The Flipside with an upside down transition CONFIRMED: Dwayne Johnson is the first ever actor to portray a Fortnite Storyline Character! @TheRock is The FoundationHe also teased a The Seven Themed Pistol and possibly The Flipside with an upside down transition CONFIRMED: Dwayne Johnson is the first ever actor to portray a Fortnite Storyline Character!@TheRock is The FoundationHe also teased a The Seven Themed Pistol and possibly The Flipside with an upside down transition 👀 https://t.co/o2S7w1fMkF

When The Foundation was revealed in Chapter 2 Season 6, rumors began to spread that Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, voiced him. Given how similar both the characters looked, the resemblance was uncanny.

As fate would have it, the rumors turned out to be true. Not only did he voice the character, but he was also used for the model and the face itself. Now, it's left to be seen which other celebrities will be showcased as the other members of The Seven.

3) Chapter 2 Season 8 being the last in the series

In Fortnite Chapter 1, Season 10 or X, as it was called, was the last in the series. Given the even number scheme, fans had expected the same for Chapter 2. However, after the island became corrupted, rumors of an upcoming black hole even began to surface.

Although the black hole was never activated, Chapter 2 did indeed end. To date, it's unclear as to why this happened. Since Epic Games has updates ready weeks in advance, it's rather perplexing why they would forego two entire seasons.

2) Ariana Grande concert

The last thing people would have expected from Fortnite was a live in-game concert during an alien invasion. Yet, that is precisely what happened in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.

What began as rumors hinting at Ariana Grande performing in Fortnite turned into a full-blown concert that raised the bar. It even provided a sneak peek of Kevin's return to the island.

1) Return of Tilted Towers

Fortnite @FortniteGame Help Tilted Towers catch a break!



Hop in now to complete quests towards Battle for Tilted Towers and clear the area of invading forces. Help Tilted Towers catch a break! Hop in now to complete quests towards Battle for Tilted Towers and clear the area of invading forces. https://t.co/vHB1Cc51iw

During Operation Skyfire, leakers began noticing a 2D image that looked like the layout of Tilted Towers. Since this made no sense at the time, most Loopers considered it hearsay.

Fast forward to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, and Tilted Towers reappeared in-game in all its glory. Unfortunately, it's been destroyed yet again, and by now, most fans have given up hope of ever having it permanently in-game.

