6 most popular trends in Fortnite, ranked

The Fortnite community is vast and is connected through the game world and the real world. Different elements and entities allow loopers to approach new trends and practice them together.

Some of these newly invited trends hit the big screen, where various popular content creators, streamers, and even pro players try it out. Many real-trends from the outside world land upon the Fortnite map and become popular among the community. Here are 6 of those trends ranked according to their popularity.

6 most popular trends in Fortnite

1) Fashion Shows

Fashion shows were the most popular trend that emerged mid Chapter 2 of Fortnite. It allows loopers to dress their character with different design combos of the skin, backbling, and even pickaxe.

Players who host these fashion shows are mainstream content creators or streamers who invite their community members and judge their cosmetic style. This trend skyrocketed as specialized creative maps were made to host these and are still active in the community.

2) Hide N' Seek

This trend had an uprise in Chapter 2 and kept growing from streamer to streamer. Many YouTubers and content creators had fun playing Hide-n-Seek with various other loopers. Some hide and seek games had a little mix of action and challenges, making it more interesting.

3) Among Us

It was the first time another game had influenced Fortnite to make a concept and later a verified game mode. The new Among Us game, which skyrocketed around the gaming community, also encouraged loopers to make different creative maps. The Among Us concept went up to where innocent loopers had to find the 2 imposters that reside in the specified area and eliminate other crewmates.

4) Murder Mystery

The murder mystery revolved around the same concept as imposters but had a slight difference. This is also the first trend that relates to players finding a killer amongst themselves. It dates back to the release of the Creative game mode itself. The game revolves around a killer on the loose eliminating innocent people where a detective has to find the culprit. Many streamers and content creators made several videos on this and enjoyed their time playing this game.

5) One Chest Only

The One Chest Only challenge trend was one of the first trends that had arrived in-game. It was created by the player community that challenged loopers into using only a handful of items from one singular chest throughout the match. This created a popular trend amongst the loopers that challenged their skills and capabilities in the game with limited loadout.

6) Four Corners challenge

The Four Corners Challenge was an enjoyable trend with teammates and friends. The trend included loopers to individually go to the corners of the map and loot up and conquer the Victory Royale. The trend first started in Chapter 2 Season 2, with the arrival of vaults in the corners of the map.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

