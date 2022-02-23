6 most random collaborations in Fortnite's history

Collaborations have played a huge role in shaping Fortnite. Over time, these collaborations became more elaborate with Marvel and DC characters arriving on the island. Accordingly, the community remains hyped for the next big franchise that will become part of the game.

However, not all collabs make sense. Some crossovers feel more random than normal. At other times, they have nothing to do with the current theme of the season and are not even popular among community members.

6 collaborations in Fortnite's history that didn't make any sense

6) Balenciaga

Although the island descended into chaos in Chapter 2 Season 8, Epic Games saw this as the perfect opportunity to introduce Balenciaga cosmetics. Given the prevalent theme of the season, the crossover remains one of the most random collaborations till date.

5) Mike Lowery (Will Smith)

Fortnite @FortniteGame You wanna be like Mike, you gotta dress like Mike 🕶️



Grab the Mike Lowrey Outfit in the Item Shop now! You wanna be like Mike, you gotta dress like Mike 🕶️ Grab the Mike Lowrey Outfit in the Item Shop now! https://t.co/JVM9yp4Bus

Fans never really asked for it, but lo and behold, Epic Games added Will Smith to the game as Mike Lowery in Chapter 2 Season 7. While this Icon Series skin was welcomed with open arms, a Men in Black skin would have made more sense, given the alien theme of the season.

4) El Chapulín Colorado

El Chapulín Colorado was a hit Mexican comedy series that ran from the early 1970's to 1979. While the television show had a wide fan following, the collaboration did not make sense, as most players of the game probably did not watch the show.

The cosmetics had no connection to Chapter 2 Season 8, and the hype ended pretty soon.

3) Wreck-It Ralph

While Wreck-It-Ralph wasn't exactly a featured collaboration in Fortnite, it should have indeed been so. Given the background of the character, he would have fit perfectly in the metaverse. Instead, fans only got a teaser of him running across the screen at Risky Reels and the Hot Marat emote in Chapter 1 Season 6.

2) Ferrari

Squatingdog @thesquatingdog Fortnite Ferrari Challenge: Fly it to Spawn Island Fortnite Ferrari Challenge: Fly it to Spawn Island ✅ https://t.co/haLz8BiLZo

Players are no strangers to vehicles in Fortnite, as they are vital in-game. However, the random collaboration with Ferrari in Chapter 2 Season 7 left many fans scratching their heads. It didn't fit into the alien theme of the season, and its only perk was that it was a fast getaway car.

1) Kelsier

Shiina @ShiinaBR Here's some Fortnite x Mistborn information that the author shared 20 hours ago:



- Kelsier won't be the only collab skin! The book author has confirmed that there *will* be more skins!



- The deal allows Epic to put "Vin" into the game, but the author doesn't know if they will! Here's some Fortnite x Mistborn information that the author shared 20 hours ago:- Kelsier won't be the only collab skin! The book author has confirmed that there *will* be more skins!- The deal allows Epic to put "Vin" into the game, but the author doesn't know if they will! https://t.co/x2eEUA95c1

Kelsier, one of the main characters from the Mistborn series, was added to the game in Chapter 2 Season 6. Given the primal theme of the time, the character's outfit was well-recieved.

Other than that, most players were left confused as to who he was or why he was even in Fortnite.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Saman