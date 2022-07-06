7 Fortnite weapons likely never coming back

Epic Games vaults and unvaults weapons for Fortnite all the time. It keeps the loot pool constantly changing to provide gamers with something different every season.

Even mainstays like the Pump Shotgun and the SCAR have been vaulted recently. No weapon is safe, though most will return at some point.

However, plenty of weapons enter the vault and will never make it back out. This is often for a variety of reasons.

Sometimes those firearms are overpowered, and other times, they're specially themed.

Fortnite weapons that won't be seen or heard of again

7) Original Epic Tactical Shotgun

The original Epic or Legendary Tactical Shotgun looked just like its other rarities. However, Epic eventually changed the gun to look different in the final two rarities.

They did the same thing with the Assault Rifle, making the Epic and Legendary versions into the SCAR. This tac was great, but since it was changed, it's not coming back.

6) Stark Industries Energy Rifle

The Stark Industries Energy Rifle was like the upgraded version of the E-11 Blaster Rifle currently available in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. It had better accuracy but was still an energy-based gun.

The weapon was great, but since it was explicitly made and themed for Chapter 2 Season 4, it's not coming back.

5) Amban Sniper Rifle

The Mandalorian's weapon of choice is improbable to return. For starters, there are very few snipers in the game right now, and a Mythic, collaborative one is not likely to be added to that list.

It was unique in that it could deal melee damage and shoot, something most weapons can't say. As a result, it was pretty overpowered and won't be returning.

4) Traps

Spike traps (Image via Epic Games)

Traps probably aren't returning. They were helpful when they were in the game, but most loopers weren't building at the same level they are now. They'd be pretty overpowered in today's game.

Plus, with the introduction of Zero Build, traps would be difficult to use. Epic probably wants to add items that can be used in both Fortnite modes, which effectively rules out traps.

3) Pump Shotgun

This might be the saddest potentially permanent vaulting for most Fortnite users. The classic Pump Shotgun was immensely popular, but it's been vaulted for a long time.

Even the original Tactical Shotgun hasn't been around in a while. Epic might move away from the old guns, which is terrible news for those counting the days until the pump returns.

2) Avenger's Mythics

At this point, it's safe to assume the Avenger's Mythics and the Avengers Endgame LTM are not coming back. It's been about three years since either was seen, and they haven't been seen or heard from.

The Mythics aren't even in Fortnite Creative, so there's almost no chance they ever see the light of day.

1) Guided Missile

Despite being an original weapon that tons of players remember fondly, the Guided Missile is one of the regular weapons probably lost to the vault forever. It was so overpowered and broken that Epic was forced to vault it.

It's a controversial weapon, too, so it's doubtful the developer wants to reopen that can. Epic also wholly removed the item from the Fortnite files, which is as sure a sign as any that an item will never be seen again.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

