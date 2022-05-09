7 things that are only possible in Fortnite

Fortnite has expanded far more than anyone probably thought it would when it was first introduced. The first season was so long ago that it feels like a different game despite the gameplay being nearly identical. Now, it's considered much more than just a battle royale game, and there's good reason for that.

There are so many things that wouldn't usually be a part of a game like this. From lightsabers to Creative mode, there are many different gameplay aspects that can only be found in one game: Fortnite. Here are a few fun examples of that.

Fortnite has made some awesome things possible

7) Fight characters from everywhere

shroob @shroobery Superman on top of the daily bugle with Rick grimes bag of weapons holding obi wans lightsaber…



That’s fortnite lmfao Superman on top of the daily bugle with Rick grimes bag of weapons holding obi wans lightsaber… That’s fortnite lmfao https://t.co/oO7cT5Knn9

The Fortnite metaverse is indeed expanding rapidly. But it's also true that this makes the game wholly unique. There is no other game where a squad of Superman, Rick Sanchez, the Mandalorian, and Ariana Grande can take turns sniping at the Scarlet Witch while Bruno Mars, Ninja, and Naomi Osaka ramp up on them.

6) Shoot people with Spider-Man or Batman

Timeless Order @timelessorder Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point is my favorite part of the story.



Although a bit disappointing in the DC side due to continuing some tropes, it revealed so much about our Island with the perfect character as its catalyst.



The Foundation one-shot was decent. Rather expositionary. Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point is my favorite part of the story.Although a bit disappointing in the DC side due to continuing some tropes, it revealed so much about our Island with the perfect character as its catalyst.The Foundation one-shot was decent. Rather expositionary. https://t.co/ay0hXWczhs

Some superheroes are notorious for their abstinence from guns. Batman (Zack Snyder's controversial version notwithstanding) refuses to use them, as does Spider-Man. In Fortnite, that's not the case as those two, and others, will use guns a lot. It's a bit of fun irony to see them shooting players they'd never shoot in their universes.

5) Do dances

Fortnite @FortniteGame It's all in the footwork.



Throw down some moves with the new Blinding Lights Emote inspired by MACDADDYZ on TikTok. Available now! It's all in the footwork.Throw down some moves with the new Blinding Lights Emote inspired by MACDADDYZ on TikTok. Available now! https://t.co/ELlBSKno64

Emoting is not unique to Fortnite. They did revolutionize it, but they didn't invent it and it is not the only game it can be done in. However, it is one of the only games that has legitimate dances. Collaborative emotes have introduced several real dances, like the Blinding Lights, the Griddy, and so much more.

4) View live concerts

Ariana Grande concert (Image via Epic Games)

Epic Games has also revolutionized concerts by providing them in-game. Ariana Grande was the most recent live concert, but Travis Scott and Marshmello have also done it. They may even introduce Billie Eilish for a concert at some point, too. If that's not enough, there are also shorter concerts available in the Party Royale mode at all times.

3) Play as anime characters

Anime is one genre of television that has not penetrated the gaming industry very much. Most mainstream animes have not received a game yet, which is why it's so cool that Epic Games has perhaps broken that seal. With Naruto and company finally in-game, and more possibly on the way later, there is a legitimate place where anime fans can play as their favorite characters.

2) Give anyone a Lightsaber

Moon Knight with a Lightsaber (Image via Epic Games)

The Star Wars crossover also gives players something they can't get elsewhere. Lightsabers are present in other Star Wars games but not in many other places. What makes Fortnite unique is that anyone can get a Lightsaber. This includes Moon Knight, Batman, Chloe Kim, and Lazarbeam. The possibilities are totally endless and completely unique to this game.

1) Create nearly anything

Creative mode in the game (Image via Epic Games)

Right now, the Creative mode is not as optimized as it could be. However, when the Creative 2.0 update arrives, that will all change. Even now, Creative allows players to do things they simply cannot do in other games. They can create custom maps and new worlds to explore, which is fairly unique. Once the 2.0 update is released, it will be yet another thing that can only be found in Fortnite.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

