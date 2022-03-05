8 celebrities we would love to see perform in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

While there's no end-of-season live event for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, that doesn't mean that there won't be any musical events in the coming months. Given the rate at which Epic Games is acquiring companies specializing in sound and music, a concert may be in development.

However, without confirmation from the developers or leakers, everything boils down to speculation. Nevertheless, based on trends and popularity, a few artists can be considered as to who could likely be candidates for the next in-game concert.

Loopers would love to see these celebrities and artists perform in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

8) Lil Nas X

D3NNI @D3NNI_yt



Really wanted to make a skin concept of



#FortniteArt #FortniteConcept ✦ LIL NAS X - FORTNITE SKIN CONCEPT ✦Really wanted to make a skin concept of @LilNasX if he joined Fortnite's Icon Series! Hope you like it

Ever since popular concept artist D3NNI revealed his Lil Nas X skin, the community has requested Epic Games to have him in Fortnite. Given that Montero Lamar Hill himself approved of the skin, imagining a full-fledged concert wouldn't be too far-fetched.

7) Gorillaz

ASTRO 💕 @AstroIoxy



Fortnite X Gorillaz



You all need to try to listen to some of their music, its different but so good The fortnite crossover I want BADLYFortnite X GorillazYou all need to try to listen to some of their music, its different but so good

Gorillaz, formed in 1998, is an English virtual band that consists of four animated members. This is precisely why they would be perfect for an in-game concert. Since they have their fictional universe, they are technically already a part of the Metaverse.

6) Kendrick Lamar

Ever since his mainstream debut in 2012, Kendrick Lamar has been one of the most consistent artists in the industry. Considering that the likes of Travis Scott have had their rap concert in Fortnite, having Kendrick is not hard to imagine.

5) Dua Lipa

Over the past few years, the name Dua Lipa has been making headlines in the music industry. With hits such as "No Lie" and "Levitating", it's understandable why the community wants her to perform in-game. Given that a female artist is rumored to sing in a concert sometime in the future, it may very well be her.

4) Daft Punk

Diz @DizRenders

It's been a year since these two called it quits. I really think these two would make an amazing concert in the game.



Concept Daft Punk Skin Concept.It's been a year since these two called it quits. I really think these two would make an amazing concert in the game.#Fortnite Concept #Fortnite Art #Fortnite

Although the dynamic duo disbanded last year, they could very well have an in-game concert with ease. Given how much the community loves Marshmello, Daft Punk would be welcomed with open arms by loopers.

3) Billie Eilish

Over the past year, numerous iterations of Billie Eilish as a Fortnite skin have popped up on social media. Given the game's demographics, it's easy to understand why so many players want her to be a part of the game. Sooner or later, a collaboration with the singer will take part in-game.

2) The Weeknd

👁‍🗨LEAKS @twtleaks



Rumored artist's include

•Kanye West

•Lil Uzi Vert

•The Weeknd

•Chris Brown



According to (Fortnite.leaks___) @FortniteGame Is rumored to be negotiating with "Multiple" Artist's for a collab.Rumored artist's include•Kanye West•Lil Uzi Vert•The Weeknd•Chris BrownI cannot confirm this due to inefficient sources. I will update in this soon.

According to Fortnite leakers, there are rumors of an upcoming collaboration with none other than The Weeknd. However, there seems to be no concrete evidence to support the same for the time being.

1) Michael Jackson

Tudo Pelo Michael @TudoPeloMJ @FortniteGame



Hopefully Fortnite/Epic Games will consider having a Michael Jackson event in the game as well.



Dynamite is a gem have been listening to it for weeks repeatedly.

@bts_bighit Congratulations, BTS!Hopefully Fortnite/Epic Games will consider having a Michael Jackson event in the game as well.Dynamite is a gem 💎 have been listening to it for weeks repeatedly.

Although the King of Pop passed away in 2009, his music has been kept alive by legions of fans. Even after a decade, he remains as popular as ever. So much so that fans have wanted a special Michael Jackson event in-game. Given his legacy, Epic Games may indeed consider making this a reality.

