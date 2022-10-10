8 Fortnite Halloween costume ideas to rock this October

October is for Halloween, even in Fortnite. This is evidenced by the fact that every year around this time, Fortnitemares occur. Halloween themed skins return to the Item Shop and cube monsters often populate the island. Everything is themed, even down to the decorations on the island.

As a result, the scary outfits in the game get quite popular. They're often the source of many children's costumes when October 31 rolls around. Depending on how good they are, they'll be more popular at the end of the month. Here are some potential options for you to rock this Halloween.

Fortnite Halloween skins that you can emulate for spooky season

8) Jack Gourdon

Jack Gourdon is one of the most iconic Fortnitemare skins in the game. The rudimentary costume can be constructed with pumpkin cutouts or patches attached to a black suit. A pumpkin mask will complete this and it can either be a full-head or just a mask. The latter is a lot easier, but the former looks amazing.

7) Plague

Plague is an excellent Fortnite skin and is one of the scariest available. With a plague mask and hood, this outfit can easily be replicated on Halloween. The rest of the dark costume can be mirrored with a long coat, gloves and other items.

6) The Batman Who Laughs

The Batman Who Laughs is easily one of the scariest DC characters in the entire multiverse. Since he's in Fortnite, he's an excellent costume choice. Many will choose more mainstream characters like Batman or The Joker, but this harrowing amalgamation will scare everyone around.

5) Shadow Midas

Midas has long been one of Fortnite's most popular characters. Everyone loved him when he was first introduced in Chapter 2 Season 1. Since then, his variants have also become quite popular. His Shadow skin would be the perfect outfit for someone to rock during the spooky season. Purple and black are easy colors to use and that is exactly what we have here.

His outfit might not protect you from the cold weather, but it's a worthy sacrifice.

4) Raven

Raven is one of the oldest skins in Fortnite. It's not technically a Halloween skin but it definitely fits the vibe. It's dark, somewhat scary and could be an excellent costume. The hood will be difficult to pull off, but a dark mask with purple eyes can be pulled off and the rest is just black and purple, which is not difficult to source. It is quite certain to scare anyone in the neighborhood.

3) Brainiac

Brainiac is a zombie skin which is perfect for the spooky season. Zombies are very popular and Jonesy is one of the most well-known characters in the game. The combination of the two makes for an excellent costume. His clothes are easy to mirror and green face paint could easily match his skin.

2) Frankenstein's Monster

Frankenstein's Monster would be an excellent costume (Image via Epic Games)

Frankenstein's Monster is a rare outfit in Fortnite that can be purchased from the store. It's a classic horror character and is usually seen among the costumes during Halloween. The in-game look can be easily replicated with a brown suit and some green paint. It is certain to be very popular in all the neighborhoods.

1) Skull Trooper

Skull Trooper is the most iconic skin of all time and is absolutely perfect for Halloween. It's an easy costume as exact replicas are available in stores. The Skull Trooper is the perfect costume and is sure to be a crowd pleaser. The glow in the dark version will be even more fun.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

