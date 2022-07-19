8 Fortnite skins that bring back all the nostalgia

Many Fortnite skins are from so long ago, so they can make players feel nostalgic. There have been 21 seasons thus far, and skins from one of the earlier seasons can feel like ages ago, hence the sensation. Truthfully, a skin from the previous chapter can, too.

Most nostalgic skins will probably be older from the battle pass since they're directly connected to a season. Item Shop Fortnite skins come and go, so it's harder, though not impossible, to be nostalgic about them. Here are a few good examples.

Fortnite skins with element of sentimentality

8) Calamity

Calamity was featured on a loading screen (Image via Epic Games)

Calamity is one of the most famous battle pass skins of all time, which means that when Chapter 1 Season 6 arrived, every single user was using this skin. She has remained immensely popular, though not nearly as much, 15 seasons later.

Still, that was a great time in Fortnite, and this skin brings those memories back.

7) Midas

CactusManGaming @CactusManCurtis Midas is trending, good for him he's one of the very few Fortnite villains I actually respect Midas is trending, good for him he's one of the very few Fortnite villains I actually respect https://t.co/grPQyuszVo

Midas was in the Chapter 2 Season 2 battle pass, which wasn't all that long ago.

However, it was a totally different time in Fortnite, and he was featured when things had changed drastically. He was an essential character, too. That only helps fuel the nostalgia.

6) Sun Strider

Sun Strider is still an incredibly popular skin, but back in Chapter 1 Seasons 5 (from which she came) and 6, everyone was using her outfit.

Anytime someone sees a Sun Strider today, they're immediately reminded of one of the best eras of Fortnite.

5) The Visitor

The Visitor first appeared in Chapter 1 Season 4, making him one of the oldest and most essential characters in Fortnite. The Seven's resurgence in Chapter 3 has made him a popular character again, but only gamers who unlocked him back then have him.

He brings a lot of nostalgia, mainly because his role and intentions were a big topic of discussion back then.

4) Skull Trooper

NewsOnePlace.com @newsoneplace Forbes.com ): #Skull #Trooper Is Live In The 'Fortnite' Item Shop, But Original Owners Get Something Special : Skull Trooper has returned to the item shop in 'Fortnite: Battle Royale,' with unique challenges and its own back .. newsoneplace.com/3220091809/sku… (Forbes.com):#Skull #Trooper Is Live In The 'Fortnite' Item Shop, But Original Owners Get Something Special : Skull Trooper has returned to the item shop in 'Fortnite: Battle Royale,' with unique challenges and its own back .. newsoneplace.com/3220091809/sku… https://t.co/m1tCpoY3nD

Skull Trooper is one of the rare nostalgic Fortnite skins in the Item Shop. It's especially impressive that this skin can feel nostalgic since it has been reintroduced many times and given many new styles.

The original version of the skin carries a lot of nostalgia for many loopers.

3) Elite Agent

Elite Agent was the tier 87 skin from Chapter 1 Season 3. This Fortnite outfit was one of the best from that season and is still used a fair amount today.

The tier 100 skin, usually the most popular from a season, was The Reaper, which was eventually "replaced" with the official John Wick skin, which helps Elite Agent.

2) Sparkle Specialist

Sparkle Specialist was a part of the very first battle pass. Chapter 1 Season 2 was the first battle pass and only had four skins, so they all hold nostalgic value, but not like Sparkle Specialist.

It's genuinely a flex to have this skin, and it is one of the most nostalgic items in the game.

1) Black Knight

Black Knight hails from Season 2 (Image via Epic Games)

The Black Knight skin is the premier skin for nostalgia. It was the top skin available in that first battle pass and is the poster skin for the old days. Most gamers miss those days, so the Black Knight skin perfectly encapsulates that feeling.

Some loopers have begged for it to be added back in some capacity, but so far, it remains exclusive.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

