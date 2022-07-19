8 Fortnite skins we all forgot existed

Fortnite has had a plethora of skins over the years. Some have been so good that everyone loves and remembers them. Others get lost in the shuffle, with there being probably thousands of options. Every update brings more, and most Item Shop cycles bring more, too.

Not all of them are hits, so they can get easily forgotten. Other times, they haven't been seen in so long that they get overlooked. For whatever reason, here are a few different Fortnite skins that have been forgotten over the years.

Fortnite skins that nobody remembers exist

8) Slurp Jonesy

paraParasect @ParaParasect My slurp jonesy's breaking the UI for some reason My slurp jonesy's breaking the UI for some reason https://t.co/Wi349I9drc

Jonesy has been so many different skins that it's easy to forget lots of them. Slurp Jonesy has the added benefit of only being available through the Slurp Legends Pack.

It was available for 2,000 V-Bucks, so few users picked it up. It also hasn't been seen in quite some time, so it's almost entirely forgotten.

7) Mission Specialist

. @fbr14563908 You are not a real “OG” if you don’t have Mission Specialist on your locker #Fortnite #Fortnite BR You are not a real “OG” if you don’t have Mission Specialist on your locker #Fortnite #FortniteBR https://t.co/cVR41BzsjX

Mission Specialist is primarily forgotten because not many gamers have it. It came in the Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 3 battle pass as the tier 1 skin.

Nobody remembers having to work for it, either. Plus, that battle pass had Dark Voyager, the far superior space outfit.

If any loopers today remember that battle pass, they probably don't remember Mission Specialist, and it will never be seen again.

6) Power Chord

Fortnite @FortniteGame Get ready to rock with Power Chord and her new Style 🤘



Available in the Item Shop now! Get ready to rock with Power Chord and her new Style 🤘Available in the Item Shop now! https://t.co/opUGd6T4d0

Power Chord was first introduced in the early days of Chapter 1, hence why she's been forgotten. She was just seen in the Item Shop a month ago, so everyone likely remembers her now, but she was completely forgotten prior to that.

She had a new style introduced later, but that probably doesn't make it easier. Now there are two styles to remember, which is a lot for a forgettable character.

5) Zoey

Zoey was the tier 47 skin for Chapter 1 Season 4. That season was one of the best in Fortnite history, but she wasn't a significant part of that. It doesn't help her that there were five other skins in that battle pass, making it even harder to remember some of them.

Zoey's also been forgotten because she's up against Omega, Carbide, Valor, and others from that superhero season.

4) Daring Duelist

Fortnite @FortniteGame En garde ⚔️



Grab the new Daring Duelist and Flint Striker Pickaxe are available in the Item Shop now! En garde ⚔️Grab the new Daring Duelist and Flint Striker Pickaxe are available in the Item Shop now! https://t.co/O1dxKJfJ4O

Most Fortnite players probably weren't even aware Daring Duelist was a skin. Those who were had almost certainly forgotten about her.

She hasn't been seen in over 400 days, first and foremost. Daring Duelist was also not popular, so the chances of someone having seen this skin in a lobby are meager.

3) Rook

The Rook skin is from Chapter 1 Season 5 (Image via Epic Games)

Rook was available in the Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 5 battle pass. She was tier 87, so not everyone who had the battle pass unlocked the skin. What makes her forgettable is that she's a rather basic skin design and has to compete with other iconic characters.

In that battle pass, there were several great skins, including Sun Strider, Drift, Huntress, Ragnarok, Sledgehammer, and Enforcer.

2) Bandolette

Bandolette hasn't been seen in nearly 300 days. She has only had 15 total appearances, so it's hard to remember a skin like that.

Users probably have this outfit, but they don't use it very much, so those who don't have it don't see it in a game. Fortnite gamers who do have it probably forgot about it, too.

1) Sidewinder

Sidewinder hails from the Chapter 1 Season 8 battle pass, so she does have the advantage of having been more recent than other battle pass skins. However, there are a couple of disadvantages for her.

First, she's a female cowboy skin. The only outfit like that anyone remembers is Calamity. Second, she was in the same battle pass with Hybrid, Peely, and Ember.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

