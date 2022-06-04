8 Fortnite skins that look unsettling

Most Fortnite skins look good. The designers who work for Epic Games do a good job, especially in collaborations. They can capture the essence of a character if they're replicating one and can create stellar characters out of nothing, too. The majority of skins are well-done.

Sometimes, the goal of skin is not to look good, though. These skins don't look bad (they're also very well-done), but they're scary, unsettling, creepy, and the like. There are a lot of Halloween-themed skins and others that are unintentionally unsettling. Here are a few good examples.

Creepy and unsettling Fortnite skins

8) Kane

Kane is essentially a Christmas skin. His body is made of candy cane stripes, and his name is a riff on that. However, Christmas is generally not scary. It's a heartwarming, fun, beloved time of year. The developers must have forgotten that when designing Kane. This skin is one of the most uncomfortable skins to look at in the entire game.

7) The Batman Who Laughs

Fortnite @FortniteGame



Batman Who Laughs Outfit is now in the Item Shop! I. Am. Batman. HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA @DCComics Batman Who Laughs Outfit is now in the Item Shop! I. Am. Batman. HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA@DCComics Batman Who Laughs Outfit is now in the Item Shop! https://t.co/TpSVXXMQmG

The Batman Who Laughs is probably the scariest DC character, even more so than the normal Joker, and might be the most frightening comic character of all.

The Batman Who Laughs has become one of the most powerful and fearsome villains in the DC multiverse that also gets made into a thoroughly unsettling Fortnite skin.

6) Curdle Scream Leader

Fortnite @FortniteGame Hey look, it’s … it’s … well we don’t exactly know what it is.



Grab the frightening Curdle Scream Leader in the Item Shop! Hey look, it’s … it’s … well we don’t exactly know what it is.Grab the frightening Curdle Scream Leader in the Item Shop! https://t.co/bpN7WvucQM

There are several team leader bear skins in the game. Mecha Team Leader, Cuddle Team Leader, Fireworks Team Leader, and more are all good skins. The bears make up one of the coolest and most diverse sets available.

Unfortunately, diversity includes horrifying, which perfectly describes Curdle Scream Leader's Halloween version. It's almost enough to make players want never to see any team leader again.

5) Nitehare

Nitehare skin (Image via Epic Games)

Nitehare is an effortless skin, but that doesn't make it less creepy. It might make it even more creepy. The angle of his head, the placement of his ears, and his pure white eyes make for a terrifying character. It's a wonder this character ever became an NPC because it is such a dreadful sight. Nitehare is genuinely the stuff of nightmares.

4) Demogorgon

fnbr.co @FortniteDaily



"Grab the new Stranger Things set now!" #Fortnite News Update: Beware the Demogorgon"Grab the new Stranger Things set now!" #Fortnite News Update: Beware the Demogorgon"Grab the new Stranger Things set now!" https://t.co/kAzD1nYtuf

Fortnite players who binge-watched Stranger Things 4 on Netflix were (SPOILER) reminded of the Demogorgon from Stranger Things 1. They were also probably reminded that the Demogorgon was added to the game several years ago alongside Chief Hopper. The Demogorgon is one of the most unsettling creatures on television, so its skin carries the same quality.

3) Mincemeat

Mincemeat set (Image via UltraUnit17 on YouTube)

Mincemeat is a genuinely terrifying Fortnite skin. Each item of its set is scary in its own right, but the skin takes the cake. Mincemeat is probably not a skin young children should be exposed to. The slight off-center head that is missing a piece is scary. The meat that comes through its body is enough to cause nightmares. What was going through the developers' minds when they made this skin is a mystery.

2) Big Mouth

Fortnite @FortniteGame Pick and chews.



Ingest Big Mouth’s new style in the Item Shop now! Pick and chews.Ingest Big Mouth’s new style in the Item Shop now! https://t.co/a59l8ggTJe

Big Mouth looks like the shark from Jaws mixed with a Demogorgon or the aliens from the A Quiet Place franchise. That doesn't make for warm skin. Quite the opposite, honestly. The worst part of this Fortnite skin is the teeth. They're scary, and they go places teeth shouldn't be. Big Mouth hasn't been seen in over 200 days, and that's a very good thing.

1) Teef

fnbr.co @FortniteDaily



"Grab the new Jawbreaker and Teef Outfits now!" #Fortnite News Update: Open Wide"Grab the new Jawbreaker and Teef Outfits now!" #Fortnite News Update: Open Wide"Grab the new Jawbreaker and Teef Outfits now!" https://t.co/zbq2JKs3S6

Speaking of teeth, one character in Fortnite is more infamous for its teeth, and that is none other than Teef.

Teef is a genuinely unsettling character. It's not necessarily a scary skin because it does have very few other frightening qualities. But its eyeless head and jarring teeth make for creepy skin nonetheless.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

