8 Fortnite skins that make your account extremely valuable

Fortnite players have come across numerous in-game outfits throughout various seasons and chapters. Loopers use these skins in every match on the island. Skins are available in different varieties, styles, and rarities. Some skins are original concepts, while others are inspired by different collaborations or events

Fortnite skins are either common or very rare. Loopers can collect them by purchasing from the item shop, completing quests, Battle Pass, etc. Some skins hold an extremely high value, making a player's account highly precious.

Top 8 Fortnite skins which make an account highly valuable

1) Ikonik

Ikonik is an Epic rarity outfit that was released on March 8, 2019. This skin is not easily attainable through the item shop. It was available for users who own a Samsung Galaxy S10 or S10+. Ikonik was released primarily to promote Samsung's new device that also launched Fortnite Beta on Android phones. The community specifically bought the device to avail the skin.

2) Glow

The aura of victory glows brightly. The Glow skin is a Legendary outfit based on the Fate skin in Fortnite. It was introduced in Chapter 1 Season X, and was available through the Samsung Galaxy Note series. It features a built-in "Levitate" emote, which is rare as well.

3) Galaxy

Galaxy is one of the rarest and most expensive skins available in-game. Players who have this skin are considered "lucky" or "blessed" in Fortnite. It was the first promotional skin for a technology brand in Fornite.

The skin was only obtainable by purchasing and redeeming it from the Samsung Galaxy S9 series and Samsung Galaxy Note 9. Different variants were soon released into the game, which included a female version, but none of them out-classed the original.

4) Renegade Raider

One of the most OG skins in-game. Fortnite players who have this in their account are considered to be OG players and hold an item that most loopers wish to have in their inventory.

Accounts containing these skins were sold due to their immense value and popularity as it was released only once in the Item Shop. The release of this skin dates back to Season 1 of Fortnite and was later given a new checkered style in patch 8.10.

5) Wonder

The Magnificent Wonder skin was only available via the Honor 20 Android phone. The skin is a re-colored version of Shadow Ops. It was introduced in Chapter 1 Season 9, and had a dedicated character model to Evelynn. The unique purple glitter and its hair separate it from the rest of the skins in-game.

6) Black Knight

Only the OG player base has the infamous Black Knight in their locker. It was obtainable as a reward from Tier 70 of the Season 2 Battle Pass. It is the first legendary outfit that was one of its kind back in the OG days.

Black Knight is considered the male counterpart of the Red Knight. Overall, the skin holds a high value in Fortnite accounts since it is impossible to attain it again.

7) Double Helix

The Nintendo Switch Bundle exclusive skin, Double Helix, is an Epic rarity skin that was released in Chapter 1 Season 5. This is a re-model of the Archetype Outfit and the first Nintendo collab skin just before Wildcat. It's extremely rare for players to own this skin.

8) Stealth Reflex

One of the first PC collaborations, "Stealth Reflex," was a replacement for the Reflex skin when it was added to the item shop. It can be availed from the NVIDIA Ge-Force Graphics Card and has a rare rarity assigned to it. Only early PC players with an NVIDIA 20 series graphics card have access to this skin.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi