8 Fortnite skins that perfectly capture the essence of Valentine's Day, ranked on design

Valentine's Day is approaching and there are plenty of Fortnite skins to get you in the spirit.

The battle royale has skins for different seasons and holidays throughout the year. Come February, it always hits the mark with new and past skins that capture the essence of the day of love.

Several of the Valentine's themed skins have become iconic in the Epic Games title. Eight of them stand out among them all with great designs that scream passion and adoration.

8 Valentine's Day themed skins in Fortnite ranked by design

8) Cuddle Team Leader

The Cuddle Team leader skin in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Cuddle Team Leader has all of the furriness and pinkness that belongs on Valentine's Day. For a long time, it was the go to Valentine's Skin, but now a lot of players are creeped out by it more than anything.

It was brought to Fortnite in Chapter 1 Season 2 for the holiday. It still comes around the Item Shop quite frequently and players can get their hands on it for 2,000 V-Bucks.

7) Pinkie

A promotional Fortnite image for Pinkie's release (Image via Epic Games)

Pinkie is almost as creepy as Cuddle Team Leader, but the hearts and color scheme make it kind of endearing. The character looks completely harmless, like it just wants someone to call his own.

Expect this skin to return for Valentine's Day this year as it did in 2021. If it does, it will be available in the Item Shop for 1,200 V-Bucks along with his loveable back bling.

6) Lovely

The Lovely skin (Image via Epic Games)

The Lovely Skin is another Valentine's Day skin of Rare rarity for 1,200 V-Bucks. It first arrived in Chapter 2 Season 5 and was last seen around the holiday last year. That may see it arrive back in the Item Shop again soon.

This character has hearts all over it. There are hearts with fireworks on her ankles and wrists, a heart with wings and a crown on her shirt, and one on her hip. Her pink hair ties it all together.

5) Stoneheart

The Stoneheart skin in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Think of Stoneheart as the female version of Love Ranger. It is almost like she is Lady Cupid or a goddess of love from one of the various mythologies. Everything from her outfit to her expression says she is ready to bring two lovers together.

As a part of the Royale Hearts set, she was last in the Item Shop, you guessed it, a year ago around Valentine's Day. Her cost is 1,500 V-Bucks and it won't be a surprise if she becomes available again shortly.

4) Lovethorn

The promotional image for Lovethorn's release (Image via Epic Games)

Sometimes love hurts. Lovethorn is a perfect example of that counterbalance. The character is covered in subtle hearts placed all throughout her suit. The rest of her is filled with dangerous spike-like thorns.

Her description reads "the dark side of romance." For 1,500 V-Bucks, Lovethorn will probably be back in the Item Shop around the holiday like so many others on this list.

3) Heartbreaker

The Heartbreaker skin in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

When someone describes a true heartbreaker of old, they are typicall describing someone that has it all. The looks, the swagger, and the personality. The Heatbreaker skin fits that description perfectly.

It takes the Fortnite mascot, the llama, and turns it red, covers it in a heart-filled robe, and puts a Mr. Love nametag on. This smooth skin can be purchased for 1,200 V-Bucks whenever it hits the Item Shop.

2) Love Ranger

Love Ranger is one of the most popular skins in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Love Ranger is one of the OG Fortnite skins that has to do with Valentine's Day. The stone version of Cupid is one of the best designed V-Day skins around. The harbinger of love first arrived in Chapter 1 Season 2 and has been a staple since.

It is a Legendary outfit, available for 2,000 V-Bucks. It has already been in the Item Shop in 2022 and will more than likely be a top priority for Epic Games when it comes to selling skins around the holiday.

1) Candyman

The Candyman skin (Image via Epic Games)

No Fortnite skin perfectly captures the essence of Valentine's Day more than the Candyman skin. It seems like the entire basis of the holiday in current times is buying boxes of chocolates, flowers, and cards for your partner.

That is exactly what Candyman looks like. Its body is a heart-shaped box with heart candies making up its limbs and its head. Players can expect it in the Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks around Valentine's Day this year.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan