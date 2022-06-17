8 most iconic Fortnite characters of all time

Over the 21 total seasons that have made an appearance in Fortnite, the game has seen plenty of characters. Every season adds new ones, so the list of skins is always growing. Some of these end up becoming popular, like Evie in Chapter 3 Season 3, while others are forgotten, like Huntress from Season 5.

However, every now and then, Epic Games introduces a character that quickly becomes iconic. The reason behind a skin gaining the iconic status can vary. Some skins are just that good, whereas others can be feared villains or revered heroes.

Fortnite characters that transcend the game and are iconic

8) The Visitor

Since it's been so long, it's easy to forget that there was a time when The Seven, as an organization, was full of mysteries. The Visitor landed on the island all the way back in Chapter 1 Season 4, and no one had a clue who he was or what he was doing there. The fact that he's still relevant today is astounding.

7) Iron Man

Iron Man was by far the most important character introduced during Marvel's battle pass in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4. Galactus was a huge threat, and Iron Man played a key role in defeating him. That said, he was only really relevant for that season, but his status as a legendary Marvel character is what made him so popular.

6) Midas

Midas didn't get introduced until Chapter 2, but that didn't stop him from becoming one of the most iconic characters in the game. Everyone can tell when Midas has been somewhere in a Fortnite match, and even though he died a while ago, the impact he made is still being felt.

There are also rumors that he didn't even die. Recently, a hatch appeared underwater on the island, and it has some players wondering if Midas is hiding underwater.

5) Drift

There's a strong case to be made that Drift is the most important Fortnite character of all time. When he first arrived on the island, players had no idea what was coming. His appearance through the rift opened the door for all kinds of characters from all kinds of universes. For instance, Spider-Man, Batman, The Mandalorian, The Predator, and more gained access to the island. And his coming to the island contributed heavily to this.

Those characters are commonplace now, so much so that it's easy to forget what or who started it all.

4) The Foundation

Revered heroes typically end up being massively popular, and that's exactly what happened with The Foundation. He returned from the dead to save the island multiple times and has quickly become the face of Fortnite. It also helps that his face is Dwayne Johnson's, and his voice is, too.

All in all, The Foundation is more iconic than most other characters.

3) Peely

Peely has a memorial on the island, which not many characters get. He finally learned to drive last season and ultimately made a huge difference in the outcome of the Collision event. Without Peely, the Imagined Order might have won, and who knows what that would have looked like. Peely's sacrifice makes him one of the most important characters. Moreover, he has a lot of styles.

2) Doctor Slone

Is there a Fortnite villain that's even close to Slone? She's been the main villain for the past three seasons and was a hero, a wolf disguised as a sheep. She's supposedly dead, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see her return sooner rather than later. Either way, she's become the most iconic villain in the Fortnite metaverse.

1) Jonesy

The most iconic Fortnite character the title has seen thus far, however, has to be Jonesy. He's been fighting for the island's safety for a long time, and it doesn't appear that he's going to stop anytime soon. It also helps that his face is the face of a good portion of skins in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

