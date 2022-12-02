8 things players want to see in Fortnite Chapter 4

Fortnite Chapter 4 is just four days away. With a new island, an unknown reality, and the next phase of the storyline just beyond the horizon, the anticipation among Loopers is at an all-time high.

Although Epic Games has a set list of things it will add to the game, the community has a wishlist of things they want to see in-game. While not all of it will come to fruition, some may eventually feature in-game.

From Klombo to OG graphics, here are 8 things that players want to see in Fortnite Chapter 4

1) Return of Klombo

Snail @SnailFortnite Retweet if Klombo should come back in Chapter 4 🥰 Retweet if Klombo should come back in Chapter 4 🥰 https://t.co/tc7MeMOX5I

When Klombos were first showcased in the Chapter 3 Season 1 trailer, Loopers thought they would be aggressive creatures in-game. To everyone's delight, it was quite the opposite. These lumbering beasts soon became the most-loved gentle giants in the metaverse. Sadly, by the time Chapter 3 Season 2 ended, they all perished.

With Fortnite Chapter 4 taking place in a brand new reality, it would be a welcome sight to see these creatures in-game once more. Although it's highly doubtful that Epic Games will bring them back as they may not fit in with the storyline, it helps to be optimistic.

2) First-person mode

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky



Via Fortnite making no build mode and now potentially a first person mode... the frick is going onVia @HYPEX Fortnite making no build mode and now potentially a first person mode... the frick is going onVia @HYPEX https://t.co/pRV4TRiK6I

The first-person mode was teased and hinted at repeatedly in 2022. With HYPEX finally confirming that Epic will add it to the game in Chapter 4, this mechanic can be struck off the wishlist. However, Epic Games has yet to provide its confirmation for the same.

With Creative 2.0 being the focus of attention for Fortnite Chapter 4, the first-person mode is secondary at this point. Nevertheless, it's left to be seen how developers implement it in-game.

3) Pump-it-up

With snipers being able to one-shot opponents, it's only logical that the Pump Shotgun should be able to do the same at point-blank range. Given its popularity in-game, having it back in the loot pool in Fortnite Chapter 4 would be a sight for sore eyes.

That said, while this change would be practical, it would also be terrifying for new players. But then again, if snipers can one-shot eliminate opponents, the logic behind not allowing one-shot eliminations using a shotgun falls flat. Nevertheless, it's left to be seen if Epic Games will consider this change.

4) Geno

Since being revealed in Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War comics, Geno has become the talk of the town in-game. His importance in the storyline has been elevated, and everyone wants to know more about this enigmatic figure.

While he will most likely become a Battle Pass skin at some point in the future, having him as an NPC in Fortnite Chapter 4 would be interesting, to say the least. Players will get to interact with him and perhaps even stand a chance to take him on in combat. If he's anything like the Dark Vader NPC, defeating him will take work.

5) More anime collaborations

Fortnite News @Guille_GAG



Would you like to see this collab? Attack on Titan was mentioned in the most recent #Fortnite survey by Epic as an Anime they're gathering player interest on.Would you like to see this collab? Attack on Titan was mentioned in the most recent #Fortnite survey by Epic as an Anime they're gathering player interest on.Would you like to see this collab? https://t.co/kYEfyY09xV

With Fortnite anime skins becoming more popular with each passing day, there's no doubt that Epic Games will add more anime characters to the metaverse. While original anime skins are a welcome treat, the community has been asking for a few specific anime collaborations for a while now.

After Naruto and Dragon Ball, fans want One Piece and Attack on Titan to take center stage in Fortnite Chapter 4. Given that there have been rumors regarding a potential collaboration in the past, they may just come to fruition soon.

6) OG graphics

AnimeLegendFN @AnimeLegendFN Fun Fact



We have currently all 3 Chapter graphics in Fortnite!



-STW has still the OG Graphic from season one!

-IOS players are stuck in Ch2 Se3

-Chapter 3 has or will have UE5! Fun FactWe have currently all 3 Chapter graphics in Fortnite!-STW has still the OG Graphic from season one!-IOS players are stuck in Ch2 Se3-Chapter 3 has or will have UE5! https://t.co/PWA0CCrfNP

Despite the game now running on Unreal Engine 5, the sense of nostalgia towards OG graphics has been on the rise lately. According to a large portion of the community, having an older version of graphics in-game would make things look better.

While this fact is indeed debatable, the developers could whip up an OG graphics mode for fans to experience in Fortnite Chapter 4. Granted, this would take some time to create, but it would definitely be something to experience firsthand.

7) POIs from Chapters 1 and 2

With Fortnite Chapter 4 supposedly bringing together the best of both worlds in-game, the community wants some legacy POIs to be present on the new island. Named locations like Tomato Town, Neo Tilted, and Pleasant Park are all on the wishlist.

On that note, since it's speculated that POIs from the past will somehow arrive on the Chapter 4 map, it can be said with some certainty that old POIs will return. However, it's not clear which POIs will make the cut. At the moment, only Durr Burger can be confirmed due to the recent audio leak.

8) Winterfest 2022

Fortnite Creative @FNCreate



The deadline to submit your Winterfest games is fast approaching. Flurry and send in your submissions by December 1 at 4 PM ET. Some frosty fun is on the wayThe deadline to submit your Winterfest games is fast approaching. Flurry and send in your submissions by December 1 at 4 PM ET. Some frosty fun is on the way ❄️The deadline to submit your Winterfest games is fast approaching. Flurry and send in your submissions by December 1 at 4 PM ET. https://t.co/A05B1zdxF9

After a not-so-entertaining Fortnitemares 2022, players hope things will get better in Winterfest 2022. Since Fortnite Chapter 4 will start in December, there's a lot of scope for wintery-theme assets to be added to the island.

Perhaps like last time, the island will once again be covered with snow at the start, and as time progresses, it'll melt to reveal more POIs. That said, given that Winterfest 2021 was a blast, the expectation bar is set rather high.

